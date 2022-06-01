Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:

Alex Braun

Investor Relations

+1 781 296 8493

 

