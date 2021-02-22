SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flora Med Supplies is now offering its ASTM Level 3 surgical mask in All Black for dentists, orthodontists, nursing staffers and the general public. These new surgical masks are made here in the USA and are independently tested by Nelson Labs, one of the largest and most reputable 3rd party medical testing companies in the world.
Meeting or surpassing the requirements of the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM F2101-19), these 3 ply masks had bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of greater than 99.9% and an average particulate efficiency (PFE) of greater than 99.49% in a multi-sample test.
Flora has distributed over 250,000 ASTM Level 1 & 3 facemasks to governments, hospitals, universities, dental offices and the general public. The new All Black face masks have been requested by Flora Med's clients for several months, and after a thorough vetting process, Flora Med is pleased to offer this popular color.
"We have had an overwhelming amount of interest in an All Black surgical mask that meets and exceeds all the testing standards of ASTM Level 3," said a Flora spokesperson. "We are very happy to meet this demand, as our goal has always been to increase the supply of protective equipment available to those in dental, medical and the general public. We hope that this popular new color will encourage people to continue to wear masks to keep themselves and those around them safe."
The All Black Level 3 face masks are available now and ship within 1-2 business days from our warehouse in California. Flora Med is known for its renowned customer service and quality products. Flora Med Supplies is proud to be an appointed vendor for the Governor's office of Massachusetts, the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the City of San Francisco, and many university networks across the country.
Over the past several months, Flora Med Supplies has primarily supplied its medical equipment only to hospitals, the government and frontline workers. Now that their supply chain has become more robust, they are able to dedicate these important supplies – including the new All Black Level 3 ASTM masks – to essential services like dentists, orthodontists, nursing staffers and also the general public.
Flora Med Supplies is now able to offer its surgical masks – available in All Black, directly from their Califronia warehouse – to a number of types of businesses, including medical & dental offices. Flora is a medical services company that immediately redirected its critical PPE & equipment for use by hospitals, the government & front-line workers to ensure that those directly handling the pandemic response had full access to Flora's supply chain. As this supply chain has expanded considerably, Flora is now able to reopen access to more of its high priority clientele, such as non-emergency doctors offices, dental practices, nursing staffers and other essential services.
Media Contact
Flora Med Supplies, Flora Med Supplies LLC, 415-938-4282, nick@floramedsupplies.com
SOURCE Flora Med Supplies LLC