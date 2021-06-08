HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Healthcare System is proud to announce Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, and Memorial Hospital Pembroke were awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group's Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Memorial's efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. The Safety Grade is based on in the hospitals' prevention of medical errors, infections, and other harms among patients in their care.
Memorial Hospital Miramar is one of only 27 hospitals in the United States to be awarded an "A" in every Leapfrog grading cycle since 2012. Previously, in December 2020, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital was the only South Florida pediatric hospital named as a Top Children's Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group.
"This recognition truly belongs to our staff, those who work behind the scenes and on the front line to ensure patient safety and offer high-quality care, even while combatting a pandemic," said Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE, president and CEO, Memorial Healthcare System. "The fact that all four adult hospitals with ICUs received 'A' ratings, further exemplifies Memorial's commitment to providing optimal care throughout our system for the betterment of our patients and community."
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
"An 'A' safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Memorial shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes."
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
Since its inception in 1953, Memorial Healthcare System has been a leader in providing high-quality healthcare services to South Florida residents. Today, it is one of the nation's largest public healthcare systems and highly regarded for its exceptional patient- and family-centered care. Among its facilities are Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Home Health Services, Memorial Manor nursing home and a variety of ancillary healthcare facilities that round out the system's wide-ranging health services.
