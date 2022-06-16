In this free webinar, learn what the FDA's new draft guidance means for diverse and inclusive trials. Attendees will learn what barriers exist for inclusion from different races and ethnicities, sex, gender and trans inclusion and how we could work around them. The featured speakers will discuss the new draft guidance and its shortcomings and what the industry still needs to address to make clinical trials more inclusive for all.
TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inclusivity of diverse populations in clinical research is the best way to ensure clinical equity for patients worldwide. The reality of this is especially evident now, as it has become an underlying imperative in clinical research.
There is a lot of groundwork to be done, such as tapping into patient communities that need new products, building awareness of clinical research within underserved populations, and understanding the essence of the patient voice.
Additionally, free expression of gender has led to more acceptance of self and a growing group of people whose gender does not match their biology from birth. It is the responsibility of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to adapt clinical trials to accommodate this population.
We must ensure that investigational new drugs and clinical trials account for all communities in the effort to make medical treatments accessible and clinical trial data representative of all.
But how? The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s recent draft guidance document titled "Diversity Plans to Improve Enrollment of Participants From Underrepresented Racial and Ethnic Populations in Clinical Trials; a Draft Guidance for Industry; Availability" is a move in the right direction for diversity and inclusion. However, there is much to be desired and no mention of diverse gender inclusion or a more robust classification of ethnicity and races.
Join the panelists for an insightful discussion as they explore this new draft guidance, where it falls short, and what our industry still needs to address in order to make clinical trials more inclusive for all.
Join experts from Worldwide Clinical Trials, Aman Khera, Vice President, Global Head of Regulatory Strategy; Jeff Trotter, Senior Vice President, Scientific Solutions Real World Evidence; Shawn Trutna, Patient Recruitment and Retention Strategist Lead, Clinical Operations Site Management; and Allison Kemner, Vice President of Clinical Sciences and Operations, Tyra Biosciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit All Means All: The Road to Inclusivity in Clinical Trials.
