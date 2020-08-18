LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado-based wellness and treatment campus,
All Points North Lodge (APN Lodge), has just expanded their extensive list of treatment options to include in-house Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), in collaboration with NexGen Hyperbaric and the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine.
Working as a simple, non-invasive therapy, HBOT boosts the natural healing process by providing 100% oxygen intake in an enclosed chamber that's pressure is 3x that of the atmospheric norm. With inhalation of pure oxygen, the lungs can capture nearly three times more oxygen than normal and push that extra oxygen to tissues throughout the body.
Adequate amounts of oxygen are critical to tissue health and function. HBOT increases the amount of oxygen available in the blood so injured tissues and blood vessels can heal more quickly. This increase of oxygen simultaneously enables the body's defense system to better fight infections and kill bacteria, minimize injury, and stimulate angiogenesis - the forming of new blood vessels for increased blood flow.
Due to these extraordinary benefits, HBOT is FDA approved to help treat 13 different indications. Preliminary studies suggest HBOT can also help prevent long-term mental health disorders, including depression following a stroke or concussion, as well as aid in the treatment of PTSD.
Furthermore, a variety of studies have shown that HBOT can be especially helpful at treating traumatic brain injury, PTSD, sports-related injuries, chronic infections (i.e., Lyme disease), and pain.
"APN Lodge is thrilled to add HBOT to its list of divergent methods, helping revolutionize the treatment and recovery process," says Noah Nordheimer, CEO of APN Lodge.
With NexGen Hyperbaric and the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine's remarkable experience managing HBOT centers across the country, including APN Lodge's on-site hyperbaric chamber, clientele can rest assured that they will be in the hands of experts.
If you are interested in HBOT, please call APN Lodge for a free consultation at 855.865.1571.
To interview an APN Lodge medical expert, contact EKC PR at 310.441.1000 or email Eileen@ekcpr.com
About APN Lodge:
Nestled in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, APN Lodge is unlike any other treatment center in the world.
The luxury facility is committed to being a comprehensive resource for those struggling with addiction, mental health, and trauma. As a hub for multidisciplinary experts, modalities, amenities, activities, and health services, the APN team is dedicated to providing the highest quality experience and greatest possible outcomes under one roof.
With a resort-style campus summiting new heights of personal development and human performance, APN Lodge boasts custom-curated self-growth programs, state-of-the-art technology, leading health professionals, and community-building ideals, all within stunning accommodations.