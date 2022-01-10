NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) New York announced today that founding physicians, Anate Brauer, M.D., and Tomer Singer, M.D., MBA, have been recognized as 2021 Top Doctors, and newest physician to join the practice, Robert Setton, M.D., earned Rising Star honors by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. As leaders in reproductive medicine, SGF New York physicians are committed to providing exceptional fertility care at a practice that remains at the forefront of cutting-edge reproductive technology. SGF New York currently has two locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Castle Connolly's Top Doctors list guides consumers to America's top doctors and top hospitals. To compile the Top Doctors list, Castle Connolly manages its established nomination survey, research, screening, and selection process under the direction of a physician. The rigorous process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals across the nation. Rising Stars are included on Castle Connolly doctor lists and are eligible to be selected as Top Doctors once they reach the minimum years of practice for their given specialty.
Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Careful screening of doctors' educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers.
"I'm honored to receive a Top Doctor honor by Castle Connolly because it is a reflection of my dedication to providing personalized patient care every single day," shares Dr. Brauer, who is SGF New York's IVF Director, and sees patients at the Manhattan office. "Our team at SGF New York offers a trusted place for people struggling with infertility to turn to."
"Being able to help people achieve their reproductive goals and dreams of parenthood is both humbling and rewarding as a doctor," expresses Dr. Singer, who is SGF New York's Medical Director, and sees patients at the Manhattan office. "I'm grateful for the recognition as a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly and know it further reiterates the commitment of our physician team here at SGF New York," he further commented on his Top Doctors recognition for the seventh consecutive year.
"Having been through my own struggles to build a family, being able to bring best-in-class, individualized care to my hometown of Brooklyn via SGF New York has been a truly rewarding experience," shares Dr. Setton, who sees patients at the Brooklyn office. "It feels great to have this acknowledgment from Castle Connolly as a Rising Star, further recognizing my patient-centered approach to fertility care."
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 212-203-4826 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 47 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility