CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllCampus, which partners with leading, traditional higher education institutions to grow online enrollment and maximize market share, today announced the addition of New York Health + Hospitals and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to its corporate partnership network as the company continues to expand its university partners' certificate and degree offerings to organizations and their employees nationwide.
"New York Health + Hospitals and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services are well-known and well-respected organizations that are incredibly dedicated to their employees' growth and development. Our university partners' wide range of degree and certificate programs will ensure a high quality of continued learning and upskilling opportunities for all workers," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "As our corporate partnership network continues to grow, more and more working professionals will have greater and lower-cost access to higher education opportunities to further their careers, and more employers will be able to fill critical skills gaps."
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has more than 85,000 employees and 25,000 contractors that will be able to take advantage of 130+ certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's level-degrees as part of AllCampus' corporate partnership network. As the largest public health system in the United States, New York Health + Hospitals has over 35,000 employees, all of whom will have access to AllCampus' university partners' programs – including degrees and certificates from over 25 highly ranked institutions and 10 of the top 50 in the U.S.
This announcement comes on the heels of AllCampus' recent expansion of its internal corporate partnerships team with the addition of Kevin Schembri as Director of Corporate Partnership Development and Eugene Chan as Corporate Partner Channel Manager.
"Our corporate partnership network has grown extensively over the past year in particular, in terms of expanding our university partners and their program offerings, as well as the number of corporations with which we're partnering to provide these educational opportunities to their employees," said Schembri. "I'm looking forward to growing our internal corporate partnership team at AllCampus, as well as our offerings from university partners and for our corporate partners and their workforces."
Launched in 2015, AllCampus's corporate partner network comprises over 4,000 companies, representing 60 industries – including engineering, financial services, healthcare, IT and more – and reaching over 20 million working professionals with online degree and certificate programs from AllCampus's partner institutions, including the University of Florida, Purdue University and Vanderbilt University. Current corporate partners featured within the network include Amazon, Goldman Sachs, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Pfizer and United Healthcare.
To learn more about or join AllCampus's network of corporate partners, please visit: https://www.allcampus.com/for-companies/. For more information on how the network benefits universities, please visit: https://www.allcampus.com/online-program-management/corporate-partnerships/.
To learn more about AllCampus and its services and university partners, please visit: http://www.allcampus.com.
About AllCampus
AllCampus creates value for leading universities by expanding their reach and cultivating relationships with students who seek to advance their lives through education. It offers comprehensive, tailored online program management (OPM) services, powered by industry-leading technology — all with the university's unique identity and brand top of mind. It has built its reputation on delivering measurable results, being an honest broker, and providing high levels of service to its two primary constituencies: prospective and enrolled students, and university administrators. AllCampus' deep research, powerful insights and understanding of current job market and employer needs helps its partners tailor their offerings to optimize student outcomes and return on investment. The company's flexible payment and service options include bundled or unbundled offerings and fee-for-service management or a customized low and sustainable revenue share plan.
Media Contact
Allison Zullo, Walker Sands, for AllCampus, 330-554-5965, press@allcampus.com
SOURCE All Campus