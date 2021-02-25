PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) and Highmark Health's ongoing commitment to expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations for residents of the greater western Pennsylvania community, AHN, in partnership with Allegheny County, Bethany Christian Ministries and Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, is offering a series of clinics at local senior citizens' high-rise apartment buildings.
"We are very pleased to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to older local residents, many of whom have limited mobility and access to healthcare, or have health conditions that would put them at high risk of severe illness with the COVID-19 virus," said Imran Qadeer, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Allegheny General Hospital and a leader of AHN's COVID vaccination task force.
"Combined with our outreach to high-risk individuals at PNC Park, and to marginalized populations throughout the Pittsburgh region, AHN has provided COVID-19 vaccinations to thousands of local individuals who otherwise would have had limited access to this important service," Dr. Qadeer said. "In order to effectively control the pandemic, it is essential that we expand access to the vaccine to all corners of our western Pennsylvania community."
Clinics are scheduled today in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, and are tentatively scheduled for additional locations in the Pittsburgh region.
"We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with AHN and other vaccine providers to create easy access and processes that ensure that our most vulnerable older adults are literally not left out in the cold," said Cassandra Law, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network Senior Director, responsible for its 30+ affordable housing communities.
The senior high-rise clinics are by invitation only and limited to residents.
With the continuing limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, AHN is currently holding appointment-only vaccination clinics. Some high-risk patients who have an AHN MyChart account will be alerted when a vaccine is available to them for scheduling. Appointment availability will also be announced on AHN social media channels. As vaccine supply allows, the AHN will also activate a scheduling portal on its website (ahn.org/coronavirus/vaccine), and begin telephone-based scheduling, for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine based on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's eligibility phases. To ensure both speed and equitable distribution of the vaccine, AHN will continue to target the most vulnerable populations, including marginalized communities which have been most acutely impacted by the pandemic.
Allegheny Health Network (http://www.AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region.
