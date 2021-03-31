PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today that Katie Farah, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer of AHN Wexford Hospital. The 160-bed, full-service hospital will open to patients this fall.
Dr. Farah is a practicing gastroenterologist and therapeutic endoscopist within the network's Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition. Most recently serving as the division's chief quality officer, she notably led a network-wide standardization of colorectal cancer screening and surveillance practices. In addition, Dr. Farah developed AHN's annual 'Saturday Screening' program for colorectal cancer, which provides more convenient access to screening for patients.
During her time at AHN, Dr. Farah has also served as associate program director of AHN's GI fellowship program, and as medical director of the McCandless Endoscopy Center.
As chief medical officer, Dr. Farah will lead Wexford Hospital's medical staff and help drive clinical operations to ensure that the highest standards of patient care, quality and experience are met. She will also play a key role in the growth of the hospital's clinical services over time.
Dr. Farah has been a recipient of the American College of Gastroenterology Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention, and Year-Round Excellence for the past three years. In 2020, she was also recognized as the National Pancreas Foundation Physician Honoree of the Year for contributions to the field of specialized pancreatic care. She has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy's "Excellence in the GI Practice Operations Recognition Program" for demonstration of commitment to improving safety, efficiency and profitability in the delivery of health care. And in 2018, Becker's GI and Endoscopy magazine recognized her as one of the nation's top GI "physicians to know."
Dr. Farah earned her medical degree at The George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and completed both an internal medicine residency and a gastroenterology fellowship at AHN's Allegheny General Hospital. She is a fellow of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, an associate professor of Medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine and certified by the American Board of Gastroenterology. She has presented at national meetings in the field of gastroenterology and has authored numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals.
"An outstanding clinician, physician leader and patient advocate, Dr. Farah is well respected by her peers and patients alike," said Allan Klapper, MD, president, Wexford Hospital. "Her commitment to excellence across the continuum of care will be a tremendous asset to our team of world-class caregivers and especially to our patients at AHN Wexford. We could not be more pleased to welcome her to our new hospital's leadership team as we move closer to opening its doors later this year."
AHN Wexford Hospital will include a 24-room emergency department with specialized pediatric and behavioral health rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms with minimally invasive robotic surgery capabilities, a cardiac catheterization lab and hybrid OR for advanced cardiovascular procedures, a short stay observation unit, advanced diagnostic imaging, and an adult intensive care unit. The hospital will offer a range of surgical specialties, as well as leading edge specialty care in cancer, neurology, cardiology, radiology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, endocrinology, orthopaedics and more.
Wexford Hospital will also offer comprehensive women and infant care, including the only labor and delivery unit in the northern suburbs of Pittsburgh, as well as advanced high-risk pregnancy services and a Level II neonatal intensive care unit.
The hospital will employ more than 750 health care professionals and staff. To view currently open positions, visit careers.highmarkhealth.org.
About Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
