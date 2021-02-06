PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Park specifically for high-risk patients age 75 years and older. More than 2,000 eligible AHN patients who were notified to make an appointment have pre-registered for the clinic and will receive a first dose of the vaccine. The clinic is open only to those who have already been scheduled by AHN to receive the vaccine. No walk-ins will be accepted.
"AHN, Highmark Health and the Pittsburgh Pirates have a long history of working together in various ways to promote the health and wellbeing of the greater Pittsburgh community and its residents," said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN President and CEO. "We are extremely grateful to the Pirates for aiding our community's response to the pandemic by opening PNC Park as an additional AHN vaccination clinic site that will help us to vaccinate a larger number of people in our region over the coming weeks and months as more vaccine supply becomes available."
The AHN vaccine clinic is being held in the Home Plate Club at PNC Park. ALCO Parking is providing parking for vaccine recipients at no cost in the lots across the street from the Club.
Based on the limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, AHN is currently holding appointment-only vaccination clinics that target the most vulnerable populations. As the vaccine supply increases and becomes more reliable, AHN will offer vaccination to more individuals. AHN patients who have a MyChart account will be alerted when a vaccine is available to them for scheduling. The Network will also activate a scheduling portal on its website (AHN.org/coronavirus) when vaccine appointments are available.
About Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
