Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons Delivers Revolutionary Aesthetic Care to Patients in Northern, CA.
SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Francisco Canales, the co-founder of Allegro MedSpa, announces the arrival of an exciting new non-invasive, fat-diminishing treatment. Cryolipolysis with CoolSculpting Elite is a revolutionary aesthetic technique used to freeze and eliminate fat cells. According to Dr. Canales, "Coolsculpting Elite is the culmination of years of research to bring a more precise treatment with better results over a larger area and in less time!" Allegro MedSpa patients now have the unique opportunity to sculpt and mold their bodies without invasive procedures. This state-of-the-art fat-diminishing treatment empowers patients to meet their aesthetic goals with minimal discomfort. In addition to CoolSculpting Elite, patients can receive various quality aesthetic treatments for the face, body, and skin.
Since 1992, Dr. Francisco Canales and Dr. Heather Furnas have worked with patients struggling to tackle stubborn areas of fat. Despite a patient's best efforts to address fat with exercise and diet, their body may not respond due to health conditions, genetics, etc. CoolSculpting Elite is an effective and FDA-approved aesthetic treatment that can be used to reduce fat in specific areas of the body. The doctors and practitioners are thrilled to provide this non-invasive cosmetic procedure at Allegro MedSpa. CoolSculpting Elite is an ideal alternative to surgical interventions since it requires zero downtime. Ideal candidates for this treatment are within thirty pounds of their goal weight and struggle with stubborn areas of fat. To start, Dr. Canales meets with each patient for an in-depth consultation. At that time, Dr. Canales and the team plan the patient's CoolSculpting Elite treatment plan. Patients can expect noticeable results in as little as three weeks, with maximum results appearing one to three months post-treatment.
At Allegro MedSpa, board-certified plastic surgeons provide specialized aesthetic services for men and women residing in Northern California and surrounding areas. Dr. Canales, Dr. Furnas, & Dr. Culbertson utilize decades of expertise to achieve desired patient outcomes. In Northern California, Allegro MedSpa is a premier destination for innovative non-surgical aesthetic services. When patients visit Allegro MedSpa, they receive exceptional care from a team of highly qualified individuals. Co-founders Dr. Canales and Dr. Furnas are internationally recognized plastic surgeons specializing in patient safety and quality care. Allegro MedSpa offers an array of skin and body enhancement procedures, including microdermabrasion, PRP therapy, IPL photo facials, Botox Cosmetic, tattoo removal, non-surgical skin tightening, and more. Dr. Canales, Dr. Culbertson and Dr. Furnas are excited to expand their offerings with CoolSculpting Elite.
For customized, patient-centered aesthetic care, Allegro MedSpa is the leading provider in Northern California. Premium MedSpa services are available at Allegro MedSpa locations in Sonoma County. To schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, patients can visit https://dayspa.com/schedule-a-consultation/ or contact a friendly patient concierge at (707) 537-2123.
