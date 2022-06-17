A Skilled Team of Aestheticians Provides Chemical Peels & Aesthetic Services in a Spa Environment
SONOMA & MARIN COUNTIES, Calif. , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegro MedSpa, based in Northern California, is thrilled to begin offering, VI Peels. Chemical peel aesthetic treatments empower patients to remove skin flaws while eliminating dead and damaged skin cells. Allegro MedSpa uses a specialized solution to help patients shed their old skin and regain a youthful glow. The VI Peel addresses fine lines, scars, wrinkles, uneven patches, and hyperpigmentation. After receiving a professional chemical peel treatment, the skin heals, rejuvenates, and repairs itself. Chemical peel aesthetic treatments are essential for a clear and smooth complexion. The skilled team of aestheticians at Allegro MedSpa utilizes advanced techniques and training to provide patients with stellar results.
Allegro MedSpa's Vitality Peels are available at the Santa Rosa and Novato, California offices. The Vitality Peel or VI Peel combines TCA, Retin-A, Salicylic Acid, Phenol, and Vitamin C to address each patient's unique skincare concerns and goals. Chemical treatments using the VI Peel are non-invasive and allow patients to immediately return to their daily responsibilities. In addition, the VI Peel is safe and effective for all skin types. At Allegro MedSpa, patients can receive chemical peel aesthetic treatments for their face, eyes, neck, chest, and hands. Each patient has the opportunity to choose from various levels of chemical peels, including light, medium, and deep. During the initial consultation, an aesthetic professional will assess the patient's skin, provide education, and suggest specific types of chemical peels to address the patient's individualized needs.
Board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Francisco Canales and Dr. Heather Furnas, founded Allegro MedSpa in 2006 to offer state-of-the-art aesthetic services in a comfortable and welcoming spa environment. Since opening, Allegro MedSpa's services have expanded to include Botox, Dermal Fillers, CoolSculpting®, Laser Hair Reduction, IPL, Fraxel, Microneedling, and essentially every laser and aesthetic treatment patients are seeking. Adding to its list of services, the Allegro MedSpa team is excited to begin offering VI Peels. Dr. Canales, Dr. Furnas, and Dr. Culbertson believe each patient deserves to feel and look their best. Patients choose Allegro MedSpa for five-star quality noninvasive, nonsurgical procedures with natural-looking results. Allegro MedSpa is the premier destination for Northern California residents seeking innovative, high-quality aesthetic treatments.
In addition to Northern California residents, Allegro MedSpa welcomes out-of-town patients to visit its team of highly skilled aesthetic doctors. Allegro MedSpa prides itself on providing each patient with a caring and personalized experience. Individuals are able to achieve their aesthetic goals while receiving patient-centered aesthetic services in a luxurious environment. To schedule a consultation for a VI Peel, CoolSculpting®, Emsculpt, or Botox treatment, contact the friendly Allegro MedSpa, patient, concierge team today.
