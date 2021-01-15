- BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) and BOTOX Cosmetic® clinical data across multiple therapeutic and aesthetic indications - New analyses from CD-PROBE study evaluating sustained efficacy and tolerability of onabotulinumtoxinA in patients with cervical dystonia - New analyses from the ASPIRE study on patient adherence to onabotulinumtoxinA for management of spasticity - Data on onabotulinumtoxinA treatment in adult patients with overactive bladder and in pediatric patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity - Meta-analysis of immunogenicity rates across 10 therapeutic and aesthetic indications, and - Results from a clinical trial evaluating the safety and pharmacodynamic response with higher doses of onabotulinumtoxinA on clinician and patient reported outcomes in patients with moderate to severe glabellar lines