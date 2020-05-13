SAN RAMON, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Current shelter-in-place directives can worsen allergies caused by the dust mites that live in our homes' soft surfaces. RAYCOP has advanced its allergen vacuum technology with its new, hand-held RS Pro model. The RS Pro is the only allergen vacuum to eliminate 99.99% of allergy-causing dust mites and pollen using heat and the same UVC sanitizing light that hospitals use. The vacuum also includes HEPA filtration and air redirect suction technology to protect fabrics while reducing allergens.
Mattresses, pillows, blankets and upholstered furniture are the perfect home for allergens. The RS Pro emits heat of up to 158° F that instantly kills dust mites, eliminates pollen and uses the same UVC light that hospitals use to combat bacteria and viruses. Safety measures built into RAYCOP products keep the UVC sanitizing light and heat safe.
According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation, dust mites are a leading cause of in-home allergies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that in some regions as many as 90% of people with allergic asthma suffer from dust-mite sensitivity. Nationwide shelter-in-place orders are keeping many allergy sufferers in their homes for long periods of time and they are seeking ways to mitigate their condition.
"I founded RAYCOP to reduce my patients' symptoms without a lot of medication," said Dr. Michael Lee, RAYCOP Founder and Immunologist. "We're all spending more time at home right now and keeping symptoms at bay is a priority. The RS Pro is the latest in our line of handheld vacuums. With advanced RayClean™ technology, this model combines heat, UVC sanitizing light, HEPA filtration and our Air Redirect Suction Technology to kill dust mites and pollen completely. This can lead to less dependence on medication and a more comfortable, clean home."
"We're proud to release this new product during Allergy & Asthma Awareness Month as RAYCOP's mission is to clean the unseen," explains Hirobumi Suzuki, CEO, RAYCOP North America. "We keep allergy and asthma sufferers top-of-mind while developing new products. Because the new RAYCOP RS Pro helps eradicate dust mites, it can help provide symptom relief and peace of mind for our customers."
About RAYCOP
Founded by a medical doctor in 2005, RAYCOP is a leading consumer health product manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for allergy sufferers. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, RAYCOP is the pioneer in ultraviolet light allergen vacuums with more than six million units sold to date. RAYCOP products are currently sold in many countries around the world. In 2016, RAYCOP strengthened its global presence with the addition of a North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more, please visit www.raycop.com.
*Please note: to date, there is no third party research to verify UVC's effect on the coronavirus.
