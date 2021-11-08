MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While individuals with a history of severe allergy are at higher risk for a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, those reactions are rare and should not preclude someone from getting vaccinated, recent studies show.

"The rate of anaphylaxis after the vaccine remains low and is readily treatable. The reactions that do occur, are mild, uncommon and do not interfere with receiving the vaccine," said Paul Williams, MD, FAAAAI, Emeritus Director with the Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center and Chair of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) COVID-19 Response Task Force. "People with a confirmed history of an allergy to a component of one vaccine can receive another vaccine that does not contain that component."

Allergists are specifically trained to help people answer questions about vaccine safety and suggest approaches to vaccination that would be the safest for patients.

