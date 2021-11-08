MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While individuals with a history of severe allergy are at higher risk for a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, those reactions are rare and should not preclude someone from getting vaccinated, recent studies show.
"The rate of anaphylaxis after the vaccine remains low and is readily treatable. The reactions that do occur, are mild, uncommon and do not interfere with receiving the vaccine," said Paul Williams, MD, FAAAAI, Emeritus Director with the Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center and Chair of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) COVID-19 Response Task Force. "People with a confirmed history of an allergy to a component of one vaccine can receive another vaccine that does not contain that component."
Allergists are specifically trained to help people answer questions about vaccine safety and suggest approaches to vaccination that would be the safest for patients.
To speak with Dr. Williams or another allergy expert, please contact: media@aaaai.org.
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology also has a wealth of resources available on its COVID-19 Resources page.
Recent research on allergy and the COVID-19 vaccines:
- COVID-19 Vaccination in Patients with Reported Allergic Reactions: Updated Evidence and Suggested Approach, The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice
- Association of Self-reported High-Risk Allergy History With Allergy Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination, Allergy and Clinical Immunology | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network
- Prevalence of Allergic Reactions After Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination Among Adults With High Allergy Risk, Allergy and Clinical Immunology | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network
- Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Through the Vaccine Safety Datalink, Vaccination | JAMA | JAMA Network
- Safety Evaluation of the Second Dose of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Patients With Immediate Reactions to the First Dose, Allergy and Clinical Immunology | JAMA Internal Medicine | JAMA Network
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) represents allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries. The AAAAI's Find an Allergist/Immunologist service is a trusted resource to help you find a specialist close to home.
Media Contact
April Presnell, The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 414-272-6071, apresnell@aaaai.org
SOURCE The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology