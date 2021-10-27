ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergy statistics show that allergy conditions, triggered by anything from foods to venoms to vaccines and more, are constantly present in our lives and are not going away. In fact, the rising prevalence of allergies has created a market for allergy immunoassays—including lab-based allergy immunoassays and POC-based allergy immunoassays—that will reach an estimated $612.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to grow through 2026, according to medical market research publisher Kalorama Information in the new report, Allergy Immunoassay Brief.
Kalorama Information's estimate includes revenues for reagents and instruments for the testing of allergy immunoassays. It does not include services.
"Allergies are a number of conditions that are caused by hypersensitivity to a substance in the environment. Allergies can run the gamut of seasonal nuisances to life-threatening ordeals," says Bruce Carlson, publisher for Kalorama Information.
Worldwide, an estimated 30% to 40% of the global population is affected by allergies. In developed countries, the prevalence of allergies has doubled in the past 10 to 15 years, with consequences ranging from merely a nuisance to being life-threatening.
Factors contributing to allergies worldwide include:
- Environmental pollution
- Changing lifestyles and dietary patterns
- Indoor pollution
In the United States alone, more than half (54.6%) of people have had a reaction to at least one allergen. Allergies represent the sixth leading chronic disease in the U.S., costing about $18 billion annually, with an estimated 50 million Americans suffering from one or more allergy types including drug, eye, indoor/outdoor, insect, latex, and skin allergies, with food allergies being of particular concern.
As a result, in recent years there has been an increase in demand for technologically advanced products and rapid detection of allergens. Food allergies can trigger swelling, hives, nausea, fatigue, and more. It may take a while for a person to realize that they have a food allergy. Seasonal allergies (typically referred to as hay fever) can mimic those of a cold including congestion, runny nose and swollen eyes. Severe allergies can cause anaphylaxis which is a life-threatening emergency that can lead to breathing difficulties, lightheadedness and loss of consciousness.
For more information purchase Allergy Immunoassay Brief, available at https://kaloramainformation.com/product/allergy-immunoassay-brief/.
About Kalorama Information:
Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading publisher of market research in healthcare areas, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD), biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Science and Medicine Group supports companies seeking to commercialize the rapidly changing marketplace at the intersection of science, medicine, and technology. Comprised of industry-leading brands, Science and Medicine Group serves analytical instrument, life science, imaging, and clinical diagnostic companies by helping them create strategies and products to win markets and provide platforms to digitally engage their markets through a variety of innovative solutions. Kalorama Information produces 30 reports a year. The firm offers a Knowledge Center, which provides access to all published reports.
Media Contact
Bruce Carlson, Kalorama Information, 703-783-1747, bruce.carlson@kaloramainformation.com
SOURCE Kalorama Information