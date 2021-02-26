DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced today the appointment of Dr. Emer Duffy as Science Lead.
As Science Lead Dr. Duffy will be responsible for leading ASL's science team. She will coordinate the company's research activities, update and develop the certification standards and oversee ASL's scientific testing and consultancy work.
Dr. Duffy has significant scientific expertise. She holds a PhD in chemistry from the University of Tasmania, Australia. She also holds a BSc (Hons) in analytical science from Dublin City University, and a BS in chemistry from the University of Kansas, USA.
Prior to joining ASL, Emer worked at Dublin City University where she led a successful Horizon 2020 research project that developed sensors for measurement of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in indoor air. She also developed non-invasive approaches to study VOCs in human skin and was a frequent invited speaker on the topic at educational workshops and conferences, including the Gordon Research Conference on Skin Barrier Function.
Emer has won several prestigious awards and fellowships during her career, including a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Individual Fellowship and the Irish Research Council Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting Award. She currently serves on the management committee of the COST Action Indoor Air Pollution Network.
Emer's depth of knowledge and extensive research on indoor air and VOCs means that she is ideal addition to ASL who are industry leaders in this field. Her appointment comes at a time when it has become apparent that good indoor air quality is paramount to health and wellbeing.
"Dr. Duffy's significant research experience in the field of VOCs brings valuable scientific knowledge to the team. She will be an essential asset to our science team." said Dr. John McKeon, CEO. "I am delighted to welcome her to the team and I am looking forward to working with her. Her appointment comes at a time when good indoor air quality hot topic."
Dr. Duffy said "I am delighted to be joining such an innovative company as ASL, particularly at this exciting time in the company's journey. I'm looking forward to working with the team to build on their success and to drive growth in the scientific area for ASL."
About Allergy Standards
Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) mantra is design thinking and an innovation for healthier indoor air for the allergy aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, it creates meaningful scientific standards for testing a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on improving indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. ASL's mission is to improve lives by empowering people create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science, education and innovation. Our vision is a world where all ER visits caused by exposure to avoidable indoor allergens are eliminated.
