DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) the international scientific, research and education company has announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and company founder, Dr. John McKeon, and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Dr. John Ryan, have completed a management buyout of the business, backed by UK and Ireland based private debt and equity house Beechbrook Capital.
"This deal is an important and significant milestone for ASL and occurs at a time where our mission to improve indoor air quality is most relevant," says Dr. McKeon. "We have just launched our ASL Academy- an online educational platform designed to bridge knowledge gaps around the growing issue of poor indoor air quality that have been triggered by Covid-19."
"ASL has an ambitious programme of enterprise-level expansion, while enabling further innovation in our client base through our customer experience platform," says Dr. Ryan. "We are enabling brands connect their sustainability and air quality offerings to their clients so they can make smarter purchasing decisions. I am delighted to join with John and Beechbrook to expand ASL on a wider world stage."
About ASL
ASL's mantra is design thinking and innovation for healthier indoor air. The company works with global brands to design consumer products with a positive impact on indoor air quality; educates on how living and work spaces can be designed to be healthier; and operates the world's only asthma and allergy friendly® certification program - affirming the performance of consumer products for those concerned about indoor air quality.
Dr. John McKeon has founded a number of life science businesses. He is the Entrepreneur in Residence at the Centre for Practice and Healthcare Innovation in the Faculty of Health Sciences, as well as a member of the Knowledge Transfer & Innovation Committee in Trinity College Dublin.
Dr. John Ryan has acted as an advisor, business mentor and non-executive director to a number of funds, private and NFP entities and has worked as a sustainability and ESG advisor globally. He is the founder of Certification Europe Group and instigated and led the 2020 shareholder-initiated sale of that business to private equity.
About Beechbrook
Beechbrook Capital is a specialist European lower mid-market lender and has invested in over 80 companies including 6 companies in Ireland, where it has a dedicated Irish debt fund headquartered in Cork with a second office in Dublin. Beechbrook Capital Ireland is supported by the Irish Strategic Investment Fund.
John O'Sullivan, co-head of Beechbrook Capital Ireland commented: "We were impressed by the vision and experience of the management team and their global ambitions. We are pleased to have made this investment to support further growth and look forward to working with the management team over the next few years as they embark on their expansion strategy."
Anna O'Donovan, Allergy Standards Ltd, +353 1 6755678, press@allergystandards.com
