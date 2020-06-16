LOS ALAMOS, N.M., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoze Jr. Corp reports that its AllerPops prebiotic lollipops are highly effective in relieving allergies according to its recent "How Did AllerPops Serve You" survey. The survey results also showed that AllerPops offer significant improvement with all key allergy symptoms scoring 80-95% effective. One surprise was learning that more than half of the users also reported significant lessening of their arthritis symptoms.
AllerPops is an all-natural and safe way to tame the immune system. The patented formula works to promote oral microbiota which was designed to improve the health of the upper airway. By reintroducing oral probiotics, AllerPops calms the immune system, so when a user is exposed to allergens, there is no allergic response.
AllerPops are made from all-natural ingredients that include sugar, amino acids, fiber and salts. Each ingredient serves as food for oral probiotics.
Dr. Cliff Han, founder of Knoze Jr Corp, developed this unique formula to help manage his and his family's allergies with miraculous success. Today, AllerPops continues to see sales growth as more people discover the product each year. It has been on the market for two seasons and the new sales for 2020 made the survey a practical way to gauge the results of the product.
The "How Did AllerPops Serve You" survey goes out four weeks after the initial purchase of the product. Each customer answered 18 questions to score the changes on nine specific symptoms related to their allergies.
Of the common symptoms associated with allergies: nasal congestion, nasal discharge or sneezing, watery or itchy eyes, sore throats, wheezing or asthma and cough, AllerPops obtained an effective score of 94%, 89%, 86%, 80%, 76% and 74%.
Nasal congestion is often the most difficult symptom to treat and yet this survey shows AllerPops works best to open the nasal passages. AllerPops scored well on the other symptoms listed in the survey: arthritic or muscle aches (53%) and headache(81%).
The survey also contains open-ended questions to allow customers to give feedback on their experience with AllerPops. Some of the responses were:
- Great service, great product. I have had severe allergies for 60 years. AllerPops has given me my life back.
- The product has worked for me. I have never needed an entire box. This is the second year of using AllerPops. I have recommended AllerPops to friends who have had similar results.
- I have had fewer allergy symptoms with each session of our pops. I have done to four sessions and have seen relief especially compared to friends who are suffering from allergies.
- They seemed to work during a bad juniper season. I have summer and fall allergies so I will continue to see how they work through that time.
AllerPops has provided proven relief to those suffering from allergies for the second season since its introduction. For more information, check out AllerPops.com.
About Knoze Jr. and AllerPops
AllerPops from Knoze Jr. is a product developed by Cliff Han. Han, a former physician, worked in the Los Alamos National Laboratory for two decades as a biologist. Suffering from personal, debilitating allergies, he conducted research over a three-year period and crafted a perfect all-natural solution: an easy-to-eat lollipop that contains a mixture of prebiotics. This patented allergy candy facilitates the growth of the body's own natural flora; thus encouraging the delicate balance of microorganisms which can help ameliorate allergic reactions. Learn more about Knoze Jr. and AllerPops at AllerPops.com
Legal Disclaimer
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
For more information contact Cliff Shunsheng Han, Ph. D.
Phone: 505 695 4236
Email: 241579@email4pr.com
AllerPops.com
SOURCE Knoze Jr. Corp