LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rises above 560,000 lives, new research has found that the virus and its resulting pandemic may claim 75,000 additional "deaths of despair" from alcohol abuse, drug overdoses, and suicide. Prior to and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Alleva has provided behavioral health providers with the HIPAA-compliant and comprehensive telehealth solutions they have needed to stay in contact with their clients while they have been quarantined at home.
Access to treatment options for substance abuse disorders has been limited as resources were diverted to address the crisis of the pandemic. Simultaneously, socioeconomic stressors—like job loss, depression, medical bills, and a lack of support—have reached new heights, leaving people more vulnerable to relapse and addiction than ever before. Because of Alleva, many of those who would have been left alone and without resources due to the pandemic have received the telehealth care they need.
"Before Covid, we averaged around 60 thousand telehealth minutes a month, but in April of last year that jumped to almost 2 million minutes a month," said Matt Stevens, co-founder of Alleva. "We have seen a lot of growth throughout the pandemic, and that's in part because of the convenience and compliance of our telehealth system. We added the telehealth feature back in 2017. We were the first in our industry. That's what we focus on at Alleva—bringing technology to a severely underserved market."
Alleva's telehealth feature has allowed substance abuse and behavioral specialists to connect to their clients during the most difficult time of their lives. With options for individual, group, family, and admissions sessions, the system allows people to connect effortlessly through digital means, and the system will continue to improve. Moving forward, Alleva is looking to expand their solutions to further streamline communication and connect substance abuse specialists to those who need it.
About Alleva
Alleva provides world-class software to the behavioral health industry. Made up of a team of licensed therapists, industry professionals and experienced software developers, they seek to use their industry background and passion to help the helpers give better care by providing them with supportive technology.
