Behavioral Health facilities using Alleva's telehealth feature are able to reach thousands of isolated clients in despair using their built-in Zoom Video technology.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of COVID-19, the U.S. not only faces a devastating death toll of over 980,000 lives lost from the virus but a staggering number of over 100,000 additional "deaths of despair" from alcohol abuse, drug overdoses, and suicide. This is a 28.5% increase in overdose cases from before the pandemic. With the burden on behavioral health facilities continuing to build, Alleva teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in 2017 to offer a comprehensive telehealth solution that enables behavioral healthcare companies to meet HIPAA compliance requirements while delivering exceptional care.
Even before the pandemic, Alleva recognized the utility of Zoom's unified communications platform and its application for healthcare facilities. Since its implementation, clinicians have been able to stay in contact with their clients who are unable to attend in-person sessions and those who prefer remote treatment. Before Covid, Alleva's customers averaged around 60 thousand telehealth minutes a month, but in April of 2020, and the onset of pandemic restrictions, that number jumped to almost 2 million minutes a month. Even as Covid risks have diminished, telehealth has not tapered off.
"The demand for telehealth shows no signs of slowing," said Paul Magnaghi, Global ISV Program Leader, Zoom. "It's crucial to provide a simple, frictionless, and secure experience for everyone involved–from provider to patient. Our platform incorporates security controls to help enable customers to satisfy the HIPAA Security Rule. We are pleased to have Alleva join Zoom's ISV Partner Program and provide a simple and quick way for people to get connected to the care they need." With the integration of Zoom's convenient technology and the Alleva EMR, treatment centers can sync calendar appointments, and send invitations and reminders via texts directly to the Alleva app on their client's cellphone, all while enabling HIPPA compliance.
Steven McCall, CEO of Alleva, said, "The fact that we were among the first EMR platforms to add the telehealth feature back in 2017 meant that we were agile and responsive when clinicians' circumstances and needs changed. Alleva is all about offering the latest technology and making life easier for caregivers."
Alleva's telehealth feature has allowed substance abuse and behavioral specialists to connect to their clients during increasingly challenging times. With options for individual, group, family, and admissions sessions, the telehealth feature allows people to connect effortlessly through digital means, with room for continued innovation. Moving forward, Alleva is looking to expand their solutions to further streamline communication and connect substance abuse specialists to those who need it.
