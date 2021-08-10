MOUNT RAINIER, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alley Cat Rescue, Inc.'s Feral Fix Challenge continues to the end of 2021 and veterinarians/clinics can still register to participate. The Feral Fix Challenge is an annual global event that brings veterinarians and communities together to save cats' lives. The Challenge invites veterinarians to get involved with trap-neuter-return (TNR) by providing low-cost or free spay/neuter and rabies vaccination for free-roaming cats. Now in its eleventh year, the year-long Challenge has resulted in the spay or neuter of over 130,000 cats by more than 1,500 veterinary participants. Vets in all of the following countries have participated in the campaign: USA, Canada, South Africa, Namibia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Croatia, Antigua, Nicaragua, India, the U.A.E.
It is estimated that 860,000 cats are euthanized in U.S. shelters every year, many of whom are newborn kittens or unsocialized free-roaming cats. The two go hand in hand, as 80% of kittens entering shelters each year are born to free-roaming cats. Both groups often require a significant investment of time and resources beyond a shelter's ability before they are adoptable. The influx of kittens during the spring and summer months, also known as Kitten Season, stretches shelters to the breaking point, leading to euthanasia of healthy cats and kittens simply to make room for each day's new arrivals.
"It is a tragedy that 2,500 cats and kittens are killed every day in our shelters, places that are supposed to serve as a temporary sanctuary and refuge for cats in need," said Louise Holton, Alley Cat Rescue president and founder. "The best way to reduce the number of kittens flooding into shelters is by spaying and neutering outdoor, free-roaming cats. When the breeding cycle is stopped, unwanted kittens are never born, and the adult cat receives health benefits too." Targeted TNR programs have been shown to significantly reduce shelter intake and euthanasia rates.
Vets can sign up to participate at http://www.saveacat.org/the-feral-fix.html and pledge to provide free or low-cost spay/neuter services to as many free-roaming cats as is feasible for their individual practices.
Individuals are also encouraged to visit this page to request Alley Cat Rescue send their vet an invitation to participate, or for a sample invitation if they prefer to invite their vet personally.
Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned, and feral. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of feral cats. For more information, visit their website http://www.saveacat.org.
