SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied OMS – a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space – is pleased to announce that it has entered the southern California market with two new partnerships. Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery has three locations in Inland Empire and Corona Oral Surgery & Implant Center serves patients in Corona, CA. As their new partner, Allied OMS will provide financial and operations support to streamline and scale the practices, while enabling the doctors to maintain control of all clinical decision-making.
"We're delighted to announce our expansion into Southern California with two of the region's leading OMS practices, whose commitment to patient care and innovation is unparalleled," said Ryan Graham, Founder and COO of Allied OMS. "Our mission is to reinvent the standard for MSOs to best serve doctors, and we look forward to helping Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery and Corona Surgery & Implant Center expand their delivery of excellent care to patients, grow their income, and maximize their value."
Led by Dr. Allen Pulsipher, DDS, MD, FACS, Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery specializes in dental implant procedures including anterior esthetic implants, soft tissue reconstruction, bone grafting, sinus grafting, bone reconstruction, and full-mouth restoration, in addition to the full scope of in-office OMS services. Operating out of offices in Murrieta, Hemet, and Chino Hills, Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery is one of the only oral surgery centers that provides pediatric services in the Temecula Valley.
"I'm thrilled to have found a true partner in Allied OMS, who shares my vision for the future of Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery," said Dr. Pulsipher. "Deliver exceptional care. Share knowledge of practice management and private equity. Secure a better future for my practice and my patients."
Corona Oral Surgery & Implant Center is comprised of Dr. Prabh Grewal, DDS and Dr. Daniel A. Hammer, DDS, FACD, who focus on reconstruction of the mouth, facial trauma, oral cavity, and jaws. The patient-centric team also specializes in dental implants, tooth extraction, bone grafting, and full arch implants using the most advanced technologies available.
"Partnering with Allied OMS is a win-win," said Dr. Grewal. "We get the autonomy that comes from a doctor-centric organization and the economics that come from unlocking the world of private equity."
The addition of Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery and Corona Oral Surgery & Implant Center to Allied OMS's network of partner practices expands access to care to thousands of patients throughout California. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has a total of 11 partner practices serving patients out of 17 locations across California, Colorado, and Texas. Learn more at http://www.alliedoms.com.
About Allied OMS
Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top-tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity™. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership™; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit http://www.alliedoms.com.
About Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery
Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery provides a full scope of oral restoration and maxillofacial surgeries to patients in the Inland Empire area of Southern California. With 20+ years of oral surgery experience, the doctors at Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery are board certified in both medical and dental care and utilize the most advanced techniques and technology available to deliver exceptional clinical outcomes. Learn more about Rancho Oral and Facial Surgery at http://www.ranchoofs.com.
About Corona Oral Surgery & Implant Center
Corona Oral Surgery & Implant Center provides a variety of oral, head, neck, jaw, and facial services to patients in Corona, Norco, and Eastvale, CA. The board-certified team delivers state-of-the-art treatments using cutting-edge technology to meet all of their patients' oral and maxillofacial needs. As members of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the doctors ensure compliance with AAOMS' rigorous standards of care. Learn more about Corona Oral Surgery & Implant Center at http://www.cosicdds.com.
Media Contact
Sara Tumen, Allied OMS, +1 8476820802, stumen@duneglasscapital.com
