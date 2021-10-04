FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied OMS – a leading management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space – is pleased to announce a partnership with Facial & Oral Surgery Associates (FOSA), which has locations in Fort Worth, Arlington, and Weatherford, TX.
"We're delighted to partner with the team at Facial & Oral Surgery Associates, who is known for delivering exceptional oral and maxillofacial surgical care to patients using the most advanced technologies in dentistry and medicine," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "Allied OMS's unique practice management system is a perfect fit for best-in-class OMS practices like FOSA, and we look forward to helping them grow their income and maximize the value of their practice."
Facial & Oral Surgery Associates is comprised of Dr. Herman Kao, DDS, MD, FACS; Dr. John Stella, DDS, FACS; Dr. Michael Warner, DDS, PhD; and Dr. Fayette Williams, DDS, MD, FACS, who collectively lead the world-renowned Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Intern Program at JPS Health Network in Fort Worth. Always at the forefront of education, evidence-based medicine, and evidence-based dentistry, the team specializes in treating oral cancer and facial trauma surgery, including functional reconstruction and rehabilitation, advanced dental implants, and TMJ surgery, in addition to the full scope of in-office OMS procedures.
As its new partner, Allied OMS will provide financial and operation support to streamline and scale FOSA, while enabling the doctors to maintain control of all clinical decision-making.
"We decided to partner with Allied OMS so that we could continue to direct all of our time and energy into delivering excellent patient treatment and clinical outcomes," said Kao. "With the Allied OMS model, we get the benefit of resources usually reserved for private equity-backed organizations, with the full flexibility of operating an independent practice in which patient care comes first."
Facial & Oral Surgery Associates marks the sixth Texas practice in the Allied OMS family, expanding access to care to tens of thousands of patients throughout the state. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has a total of nine partner practices serving patients out of 13 locations across Texas, Colorado, and California. Learn more at AlliedOMS.com.
About Allied OMS
Allied OMS is a new generation of Management Services Organization. Allied OMS is collectively owned and governed by doctor members and founders, leveraging decades of private equity and management consulting experience to employ the tools that maximize practice value and to share these benefits with the doctors – they have turned Private Equity into Doctor EquityTM. Allied OMS is composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top-tier of clinical outcomes. Contact Allied OMS at Partner@AlliedOMS.com to learn how they can help your practice be stronger by gaining Power Through PartnershipTM, or visit their website at AlliedOMS.com.
About Facial & Oral Surgery Associates
Facial and Oral Surgery Associates provides oral and maxillofacial surgical care in Fort Worth, Arlington, Weatherford, and surrounding areas. They practice with the most advanced technologies in dentistry and medicine, including 3D CT scans, virtual surgical planning, and 3D printing, Nd-Yag Laser, and PiezoSurgery. All of FOSA's doctors hold academic teaching positions at JPS Health Network – trusted by the medical community to train the next generation of oral surgeons. Visit Facial and Oral Surgery Associates to learn more.
About DuneGlass Capital
DuneGlass Capital was founded to help healthcare companies realize their full potential. With a combined three decades of experience including multi-unit operations, private equity deal structuring, and healthcare business strategy, the founders of DuneGlass Capital have created a repeatable process for value creation. As sons of physicians, they understand how important it is to mentor their clinical shareholders in private equity to maximize the intrinsic value of the practices. Contact DuneGlass Capital at Partner@duneglasscapital.com to learn more about how they can enhance the value of your practice, or visit DuneGlassCapital.com.
