ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied Physicians Surgery Center in South Bend, Indiana has received the Envi® Best Practice Award for excellence in contract management and price accuracy. Envi team members continually work with supply chain leaders at organizations using Envi procure-to-pay software, and nominate those who are leading in the development and implementation of best practices. Allied Physicians is an exceptional example of an organization that advanced from manual processes to build an automated, efficient and cost-saving supply chain model that helps ensure effective patient care.
As a physician-owned ambulatory surgery center (ASC), Allied Physicians covers a wide range of specialties including general and vascular surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology, pain medicine, plastic surgery, podiatry, and urology. Their cross-functional team wanted to advance order management processes from manual to electronic, and reduce supply overhead by improving control over what was being ordered. Additionally, they wanted to improve their results by leveraging contracts to ensure they purchased at best available prices.
Prior to Envi, manual processes supported order and inventory management at this fast-paced ASC. The materials management team spent hours each day, walking around checking inventory and writing down items for replenishment. The team manually entered data to create individual orders for each supplier, which were submitted via fax. The group also manually managed both local and GPO-based contracts.
"We needed to improve our contract management and make sure we were getting the best contract price to improve our bottom line," said Tracey Opaczewski, CASC, CPHRM, Director of Quality Management and Regulatory Compliance. "Our materials team didn't have time to keep up with ongoing contract management, checking to see what was expiring, what had fallen off, gaps we needed to close to achieve tier pricing. With such broad service lines, there are a lot of supplies needed to meet the needs of our clinical teams and patients."
"It was about making day to day work easier and more manageable, but in the end, we were targeting reductions in supply overhead," Opaczewski added. "We set goals to get a better handle on what was being ordered, optimize our contracts and improve our bottom line. We brought in Envi and Provista Procurement to address these goals and gaps in our processes."
This project drove recognition of the importance of selecting business partners and increasing organizational alignment. "It's easy enough for management to invest in a new solution, but end users – from AR to materials to nursing – all need to work together," concluded Opaczewski. "We recognized the benefit of bringing team members in early for better alignment. We gathered their input right away, and helped each team member understand the whole process so we knew how to implement most efficiently."
This Best Practice Award recognizes the Allied team for their outstanding capabilities in supply chain automation and specifically, contract management and optimization. Today the team uses Envi technology to drive on-contract purchasing, automate processes and gain enterprise visibility, and Provista Procurement for continual contract optimization, price management, and ongoing cost savings.
Allied Physician's Best Practice highlights include:
- Maximizing contract value: ongoing contract management ensures optimal pricing
- Automating order management processes: reducing paper and paper-based processes
- Achieving hard dollar savings
- Consolidating vendors
- Ongoing back-order management: identifying product substitutions, vendors when needed
- Creating internal alignment around new processes
"The work being done by the cross-functional team at Allied Physicians demonstrates how great supply chain management can make an enormous difference – to team alignment, bottom line results and even patient care," said Steve Britt, Senior Vice President, Envi. "Tracey and the team at Allied knew they needed to improve manual processes and went after that goal, while never losing focus on patient and clinical needs. Today they are not only managing higher levels of supply chain performance, they're also tracking hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings. The Envi and Provista Procurement teams are proud to congratulate Allied Physicians for their exceptional work."
