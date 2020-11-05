Alligator Bioscience presents the CD40 antibody mitazalimab at the World Immunotherapy Congress 2020

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that its CD40 targeting antibody mitazalimab will be presented at the World Immunotherapy Congress, November 2-6, 2020. The presentation will include new benchmark data demonstrating that mitazalimab has the potential to be best-in-class in the CD40 field.

The new preclinical data include analyses of mitazalimab compared with analogues of the CD40 antibodies of key competitors. The comparison demonstrates the potent immune-activating properties and anti-tumor effects of mitazalimab.

Mitazalimab's mode of action is clearly dependent on Fc-gamma-receptor engagement, resulting in a more tumor-selective immune-activation. This differentiation may translate into a superior risk-benefit profile in patients.

The presentation will also summarize previously released clinical data from the Phase I study performed by Janssen Biotech Inc. Mitazalimab shows a manageable safety profile both with and without corticosteroid premedication. A partial response was observed in one patient with renal cell cancer and 10 patients with different advanced cancers showed stable disease lasting ≥ 6 months. In addition, clinical biomarker data confirm proof of mechanism in patients.

"The solid clinical package from Phase I and the new favorable benchmark data to our key competitors further strengthen our belief in mitazalimab as a potent immunotherapy agent. Mitazalimab has demonstrated strong activity and superior tolerability, which probably reflects the fact that the antibody has been optimized for more tumor-selective effects", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience. "We are now completing the clinical file for the submission of the CTA for the upcoming Phase Ib/II efficacy study in pancreatic cancer," he added.

Dr Peter Ellmark, VP Discovery, Alligator Bioscience will give an oral presentation with the title "Mitazalimab - a CD40 agonist to unleash CD40 in immuno-oncology" on November 5, 2020, at 12:50 p.m CET. For further information, please see https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/festival-of-biologics/Immunotherapy-Agenda.stm

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +46 46 540 82 06
E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 a.m. CET on November 5, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-presents-the-cd40-antibody-mitazalimab-at-the-world-immunotherapy-congress-2020,c3231473

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3231473/1330686.pdf

Alligator Bioscience presents the CD40 antibody mitazalimab at the World Immunotherapy Congress 2020

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.