MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allivet, a technology leader in the pet pharmacy space, and PetSmart, the largest specialty pet retailer, have formed a strategic partnership to give pet parents a convenient way to get their pet's prescriptions delivered to their door. Allivet is fully licensed to distribute pharmaceuticals in all 50 states.
PetSmart customers can now purchase pet meds online, set up auto-ship to ensure their pet's medications arrive when needed, and benefit from the convenience of having their prescriptions delivered to their door.
"We're excited about our partnership with PetSmart," said Sree Upadhyayula, CEO of Allivet. "Not only is PetSmart a great brand, their incredible name recognition and high standards are a great opportunity for Allivet's Cloud Pharmacy to deliver high-quality products at the lowest prices to an even larger audience."
"Allivet is a trusted online pharmacy and fully integrated Rx Platform provider that has been providing quality pet medication to customers nationwide for more than 25 years," said Kristin Shane, SVP of Merchandising, PetSmart. "We recognize pet pharmacy is a growing segment, and we're very excited for this partnership."
"More households are adopting and embracing pets as part of their family. Allivet is excited to be a part of this growing Pet Ecosystem," said Mildred Munjanganja, Chief Business Development Officer of Allivet. "Our goal is to meaningfully contribute to this evolving sense of family by promoting a symbiotic relationship between every valuable participant in this space including Pets, Pet Parents, the Veterinary community, retailers, and manufacturers."
Leveraging its leading-edge technology backbone, Allivet offers pet parents a streamlined, effortless ordering experience and unmatched value.
About Allivet
Since 1992, Allivet.com has been the select provider of quality pet medication, farm and ranch tools, hard-to-find pet medication and veterinary supplies to domestic and international customers. Because Allivet is a licensed pharmacy, their products and facilities are regularly inspected by state agencies and trusted because the professionals at Allivet strive to exceed all expectations. Allivet has been awarded the Pharmacy certification of approval by upholding the highest pharmacy standards.
About PetSmart
PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.
