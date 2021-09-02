MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allivet announces Sreeharsha Upadhyayula as their new CEO, effective April 26th, 2021. Upadhyayula brings a wealth of experiences in eCommerce, Hi-Tech, and Omnichannel Retail. With more than 18 years of experience, Upadhyayula has driven and overseen $1 Billion P+Ls, across a range of enterprises such as Amazon, eBay, Footlocker and Microsoft. He succeeds Peter Batushansky as CEO.
"Not only does his past work include building out digital strategies for a global market, but his acumen for business, both in B2B and B2C, is invaluable for our model here at Allivet," said Peter Batushansky. "… I am confident that he will provide strong vision and direction as we continue to seek new partners and scale-up our business on our way to becoming the leading pet pharmacy globally."
"Allivet is an amazing opportunity," said Upadhyayula. "Everyone is super passionate about pets and serving pet parents" and the team has "… a plethora of tribal knowledge." However, the team is "also absolutely aware of what is happening in the market" and the competition from innovation, new business models and newer companies using technology. "We are at the confluence of the perfect change … the focus is going to be on how do we leverage our tribal knowledge … and build on legacy … to win in the evolving marketplace."
Upadhyayula holds a Masters of Business Administration from Michigan State University and his experience includes a diverse range of experience and functions. A digital native with more than a decade of experience in eCommerce and digital commerce, he started in finance and data analytics and worked his way to product management, technology, marketing sales and business development before moving into roles as a general manager.
"The pet care space is extremely ripe for innovation," according to Upadhyayula. His goal is to combine his eCommerce experience with retail best practices and strategies and contextualize them into new ideas that the Allivet team can experiment with to push innovation in the space. He describes himself as "not industry focused but customer-obsessed."
"The industry has been on a tear," said Upadhyayula, with double-digit growth, and the pet ownership profile is also changing. "More than one-third of pet owners are millennials, and 80% of Gen Z say they want to own a pet," he explains. These digitally savvy customer segments have higher expectations from the online experience. "Allivet started at the forefront of pet care and pet wellness and has been in the space of serving pet and pet parents since the early 1990s … this is the opportunity to leave a legacy and take it into the changing landscape."
Upadhyayula cites Elon Musk as an inspirational figure. He admires his unconventional, out-of-the-box thinking, reverse engineering to make his ideas work, and ability to dream big and without boundaries in ways that impact humanity. He also finds inspiration in the concept that generalists bring a variety of skills and the willingness to fail that can, in fact, translate into innovation as they learn from failures. He brings this sensibility to steer Allivet forward.
"Innovation is slower in regulated industries," explains Upadhyayula. However, he goes further to state, "… new technologies and innovations offer opportunities … this is the right time for the entire pet industry to go through a huge period of innovations and change and we're [Allivet] extremely glad to be a part of it."
About Allivet
Welcome to Allivet.com, your most trusted pet pharmacy since 1992! Allivet has been the select provider of quality pet medication, farm and ranch tools, hard to find pet medication and veterinary supplies for more than 25 years, to both domestic and international customers. Because Allivet is a licensed pharmacy, their products and facilities are regularly inspected by state agencies and trusted because the professionals at Allivet strive to exceed all expectations. You can find comfort in knowing that Allivet has been awarded the .Pharmacy certification of approval by upholding the highest pharmacy standards. The pharmacists and staff at Allivet are also pet parents, so they are best equipped to understand both you and your pets' needs.
Media Contact
Katie King, Allivet, +1 314-808-5695, kking@allivet.com
SOURCE Allivet