SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alluxa, Inc., a global leader in high-performance optical coatings and filters and thin-film deposition technologies, announces an online catalog of fluorescence filters developed for use in COVID-19 testing devices. The ULTRA SERIES – Fluorescence Filter Sets are specifically designed for real-time qPCR (polymerase chain reaction) applications.
To aid in combatting COVID-19, Alluxa has ramped up production and designed a user-friendly web page to introduce the family of optical filters for integration into medical devices and equipment for the testing of COVID-19 patient samples.
Two products featured on the web catalog page include the Cy®5 ULTRA Fluorescence Filter Set for LED Light Sources, designed as LED-optimized, single-band optical filter set providing bright, high-contrast images of CY®5-stained samples, Quasar®670, and all associated fluorophores, and the FAM ULTRA Fluorescence Filter Set for LED Light Sources, also LED-optimized, single-band optical filter set for FAM, Fluorescein, and all associated fluorophores.
Alluxa's new, very steep filters with >OD6 blocking out of the band and state-of-the-art center wavelength tolerances of <± 0.3% offer the highest transmission levels available with a passband T average of >95%.
The fluorescence filter sets online catalog also includes HEX ULTRA Widefield Fluorescence Filter set for LED Light Sources, the JOE ULTRA Widefield Fluorescence Set for LED Light Sources, and ROX ULTRA Fluorescence Filter Set for LED Light Sources, the Texas Red® ULTRA Fluorescence Filter Set for LED Light Sources, and the TRITC ULTRA Widefield Fluorescence Filter Set for TRITC, TAMRA, and all associated fluorophores. Click on links for individual product specifications.
The company also provides thin-film optics for a wide variety of applications, including driverless vehicles, telecommunications, robotics, semiconductors, and defense. To learn more about Alluxa's breakthrough Fluorescence Filter Sets for PCR and COVID-19 detection, please visit: https://www.alluxa.com/optical-filter-catalog/shopby/application-pcr.html. For product details on Alluxa's full line of high-performance, thin-film optical filters, go to: https://www.alluxa.com/optical-filters/.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Alluxa (www.alluxa.com – Santa Rosa, CA) designs and manufactures next generation, hard-coated optical filters using a proprietary plasma deposition process. The company's unique, purpose-built deposition platform and control systems were designed, developed, and built by our team to address the demanding requirements of the next generation of systems and instruments. Our objectives are to increase production capability and continue to provide > 99% on-time delivery while creating the world's most challenging filters at breakthrough price points.
