SPRING, Texas, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ally Medical Emergency Room is proud to offer its services to the Spring community with its newly acquired, fully operable, and world-class freestanding emergency room. The facility, located at 2490 Farm to Market 2920, is equipped with a complete range of diagnostic equipment, including ultrasound, X-ray, CT, and staffed by a team of experienced, licensed physicians and medical professionals. It also has a dedicated pediatric suite and spacious patient rooms for easy accessibility.
The new Spring location represents the company's growing footprint across Texas as its sixth location, with other ERs in Bastrop, Central Austin, Clear Lake, South Austin, and Round Rock. The company now employs more than 240 people, including advanced practice providers (APPs) and physician partners statewide.
"Ally Medical is excited to bring our community-health-focused services to the Spring area. Our local staff provides a higher level of care because we are part of the community and understand its needs. As Ally Medical continues to grow, our partners, physicians, and staff are dedicated to the rapid, patient-centered approach that sets Ally Medical apart," said Dr. Jacob Thomas, Medical Director at Ally Medical ER in Spring.
Ally Medical ER opened its doors to the 8,000 square foot Spring facility June 1, 2021.
Ally Medical ERs specialize in providing emergency care and trauma care, ranging from broken bones and other injuries to infections, allergy and asthma attacks, severe stomach pain, or chest pain that may indicate a severe condition.
Each Ally Medical ER is equipped to treat all medical emergencies for children and adults in a safe, stress-free setting. The ER facility provides on-site testing and imaging services that fast-track diagnosis, treatment, and stabilization of patients with acute illnesses and injuries. Ally Medical ERs also maintain hospital transfer agreements, should a patient need to be transferred for an extended inpatient stay, surgery, blood transfusions, and other higher acuity emergencies. The facility offers inpatient capabilities where a patient may be observed for up to 23 hours to ensure they are stable to go home.
About Ally Medical Emergency Room
Ally Medical Emergency Room, a subsidiary of USA Emergency Centers, was founded in 2015 and is owned and managed by board-certified physicians driving to reinvent emergency care with more caring and less waiting. Ally Medical provides emergency medical care through a network of freestanding emergency rooms in Austin and Houston, where patient care is the priority.
Ally Medical is headquartered in Austin, TX, and operates five freestanding emergency rooms across Texas. The emergency rooms are located in the Bastrop, Central Austin, Clear Lake, and Round Rock sites, with the newest addition to the South Austin facility, which opened in December 2020. For more information visit, http://www.AllyMedical.com.
