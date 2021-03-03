PORTLAND, Maine, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALM Ortho, Inc, a technology company specializing in the development of 3D printed titanium orthopedic implants, announced the close of its seed round with investment from Paul DeJuliis, a Private Equity Investor in healthcare and technology start-ups. The funds will be deployed to support submission for FDA 510(K) clearance of their flagship Lateral Intervertebral Fusion Cage and SI Joint Fusion Device for both Standard and patient-specific indications. These initial FDA product submissions will lay the groundwork for many more devices to come, all leveraging Additive Manufacturing as a differentiating technology.
The funding comes as ALM Ortho scales to meet the Additive Manufacturing for Orthopedics marketplace's demand using patient-matched orthopedic device solutions.
ALM Ortho is strategically positioned to combine current Additive Manufacturing Technology with Artificial Intelligence to create new pathways for advanced orthopedic implant products that greatly enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. In partnering with a leading Additive Manufacturing supplier, Amplify Additive of Scarborough, ME, ALM Ortho can deliver the highest-quality implant solutions and industry-leading Time-to-Market.
Ultimately, orthopedic implants will be patient-specific. ALM Ortho believes that within the next 5-10 years, implants coupled with preoperative surgical planning and design that leverages AI will become a minimum expectation from consumers seeking orthopedic surgery. The company is uniquely positioned to address those expectations now and in the future. The company can execute on patient-specific design considerations and manufacture the implant for that individual for an implant that actually fits the patient's unique anatomy. DeJuliis states, "Investment in ALM Ortho will help advance innovation in the field of Additive Manufacturing for Orthopedics and improve patient outcomes in the years ahead."
ALM Ortho is focused on developing and delivering innovative orthopedic implants for the spine, total joints, oncology, CMF, and extremities. ALM Ortho is leveraging advanced software tools to build an innovative platform to deliver more patient-matched device solutions to market while also holding steady with the more traditional serial implant manufacturing and sales model.
