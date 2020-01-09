- Almirall has an option right to acquire Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc. which will give full global rights to BNZ-1 - BNZ-1 is a multicytokine inhibitor that selectively blocks the activity of three cytokines of the same family: IL-2, IL-9 and IL1-15, currently in phase 1/2 development for refractory Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma - If Almirall exercises the option, it will also enter into a broader research agreement with Bioniz NewCo, using its multiple cytokine inhibitor platform with the objective to deliver at least 3 IND-approved candidates