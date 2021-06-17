FREMONT, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, has been named a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. ALOM was recognized for seamlessly integrating advanced supply chain technology with operational agility to rapidly onboard, produce and distribute COVID-19 test kits to test centers, medical facilities, and end-users across the U.S.
As the pandemic worsened in 2020 and businesses shut down, ALOM focused its resources and medical supply chain expertise towards pandemic relief activity. ALOM was perfectly positioned to support the efforts with advanced technology and deep domain expertise in the test market. ALOM's systems contain a strong traceability focus that is critical in medical testing. ALOM also leveraged its business intelligence system, called ALOM BI, for real-time visibility. ALOM's ISO 13485 certified medical manufacturing expertise and multiple FDA registered facilities allowed the company to quickly configure and add production capacity to fully meet emergency-level demands from five of the nation's premier test kit providers.
"I am so proud of our dedicated staff and advanced technology infrastructure that allowed us to onboard complex, highly regulated medical programs in weeks rather than months or years," said ALOM President and CEO Hannah Kain. "Not only did we ramp up production capacity five-fold while maintaining complete accuracy, we achieved 99.9% on-time shipping for all clients."
ALOM BI allows ALOM supply chain planners and its clients to view continuous inventory, order management, production, demand planning, and shipping status metrics. Beyond real-time visibility and status alerts, BI uses machine learning and predictive analysis to optimize capacity and demand planning throughout its clients' supply chains.
Scaling production to meet these high order volumes required additional staff resources. ALOM held nothing back to ensure staff safety by implementing over 40 worker safety protocols including covered outdoor break areas, workstation dividers, and staff support that included an onsite vaccination clinic, tutoring stipends for children of staff members and support during COVID-19 related leaves.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, we set goals for ALOM. One of the goals was to be part of the solution to the pandemic, and I am grateful that our company had the opportunity to perform at such a high level in support of our clients and their products that helped save lives," Kain added. "Now, to enable our clients to meet the opportunities of a recovering economy, we are leveraging BI to accelerate our procurement, production and fulfillment capabilities in new and innovative ways as we continue to grow in our four market segments. Due to strong relationships, dedication and technology, our procurement and planning teams have been meeting the challenges of the unstable supply lines."
The Top Supply Chain Projects spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.
"The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate," said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter, and more efficiently in the years ahead."
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com.
About ALOM:
ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the technology, automotive, government, medical, telecommunications, and utility/energy sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, its expert team of strategists, technology engineers, and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations. ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print as well as omni-channel fulfillment. ALOM also manages the data supply chain with e-commerce solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management and strong back-end systems, as well as the financial supply chain. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com
Media Contact
Lynthia Romney, ALOM, (914) 589-2140, romneycom@gmail.com
Paul Hendrycks, ALOM, (510) 360-3628, phendrycks@alom.com
SOURCE ALOM