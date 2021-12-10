MONROVIA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce its partnership with the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM). ICHOM aims to change the landscape of healthcare by developing ways to quantify the success of behavioral health programs through measurable patient outcomes. This worldwide organization brings together teams of patients, physicians, and researchers to strategically define potential outcomes for patients who undergo behavioral therapy for conditions such as autism spectrum disorder. ALP initiated this partnership to support ICHOM's mission to provide the highest level of clinical expertise and facilitate significant and sustainable improvement for patients around the globe. ALP is steadfast in its dedication to provide families with tailored support through science-based procedures and comprehensive care plans.
ALP has spent a year working alongside other experts in the field to deliver a set of clinical assessment recommendations for autism care; ALP's Chief Clinical Officer, Kristine Rodriguez, MA, BCBA, was part of the international working group that developed the first internationally recognized Autism Spectrum Disorder Standard Set (ASDSS, released in October this year). The Standard Set is made up of recommended assessments for measuring patient-reported outcomes, based on rigorous criteria from the peer-reviewed literature, and focuses across multiple domains of development and patient satisfaction.
"It has been a privilege to join our colleagues, across disciplines and across provider organizations, to bring this important work into focus. We are dedicated to measuring our impact, evaluating our care across a robust set of clinical metrics. Our partnership with ICHOM helps us align with the external care community in our shared mission to provide the highest quality service to the individuals and families we serve."
As part of ALP's ongoing mission to lead the industry in the provision of high-quality, evidence-based services, their clinical team has worked to internally measure numerous indicators of clinical excellence. ALP currently utilizes this internal outcomes set to measures the outcomes of the patients and families they serve, to better understand the effectiveness of the care they provide and to lead the industry in steps toward operationalizing value-based. ALP will continue this work and partnership, as the field moves further explores a variety of value-based care models, putting the patient's experience at the center of care.
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field for over 30 years. They are headquartered in Monrovia, CA, employs over 280 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and has a total workforce of 3,000, including Behavior Technicians providing in-home and in-clinic ABA-based care across the country. Services include: Applied Behavioral Analysis and additionally offer speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. Treatment is now offered in 19 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit AutismLearningPartners.com.
