VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACI) announced today its name change from Neurodyn Cognition Inc., effective March 16, 2020, in order to differentiate ACI from the Neurodyn Group of companies. ACI is a privately held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Vancouver, BC (Canada) with operations in Prince Edward Island and West Palm Beach, Florida. ACI is focused on the development of two new therapeutic products: Alpha-1062, for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer's Disease, and Alpha-602, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The name change, explained Ken Cawkell, CEO, reflects ACI's new investment base and is intended to reduce any confusion relating to the previously associated non-pharmaceutical business operations of the Neurodyn Group.
About Alpha Cognition Inc. – Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACI) is engaged in neurological disease research and has developed programs in Alzheimer's Disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
· Alpha-1062 is a patented new chemical entity that has shown efficacy in preclinical and recently completed human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholine esterase inhibitor (AcEI) with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and new routes of administration. Alpha-1062 is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it appears to also sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which may have a positive effect on the disease. The drug is entering pivotal clinical trials later this year.
· Alpha-602 (Progranulin) is a natural protein that is expressed in several cell types in the Central Nervous System and in peripheral tissues. Alpha-602 regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes. The protein plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses. Its use in the treatment of ALS has been patented by ACI and is being investigated in preclinical models.
K A Cawkell, CEO
Alpha Cognition Inc.
For additional information about ACI and its research programs, visit our website: http://www.alphacognition.com
For additional information about this press release contact: rcarpenter@alphacognition.com
For additional information about the company contact: info@alphacognition.com
Or write to:
Investor Relations
Alpha Cognition Inc.
439 Helmcken Street,
Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2E6
