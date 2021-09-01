PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Medical, a telemedicine company that stands for empowering women to take control of their healthcare, today announces a new service to help diagnose and treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age. Common symptoms of PCOS include abnormal periods, weight gain, infertility, acne, excessive hair growth, insulin resistance, and male-pattern baldness. September is also National PCOS Awareness Month, which is an opportunity for women across the country to pay closer attention to this and better understand what they should know about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome.
There are no single tests that can diagnose PCOS, which has proven to be a major drawback for consumers suffering symptoms without a clear treatment plan. Medical providers can diagnose and treat women based on their symptoms, past medical history, and family history, and they may advise completing blood tests to rule out other health conditions. With this in mind, and with Alpha's hyper-focused dedication to helping women with a wide array of the specialty care they need, this launch furthers the company's commitment to offering fully comprehensive and convenient medical care.
Alpha Medical, whose services are available in 46 states and treat over 60 conditions with their private and asynchronous primary care provider (PCP)access, is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to administer optional blood tests. With or without the blood tests, an Alpha Provider will contact users to discuss the results of their blood tests and determine the best next steps, treatments, and medications based on the symptoms. Treatment may require a combination of lifestyle changes and prescription medications such as hormonal contraception, and prescription medication for scalp hair loss, weight gain, and reduction of unwanted facial hair.
"Alpha Medical continues to fulfill its mission to bring convenient, affordable, and accessible treatment and resources to help educate women on their healthcare needs and symptoms," says Gloria Lau, Co-founder & CEO. "With this expansion in the conditions we help diagnose and treat, Alpha Medical can shine a light on PCOS and educate women about their reproductive health."
Up until this point, PCOS was likely to be diagnosed with a patient's PCP or OB/GYN. At just $30 per visit, Alpha can now deliver a powerful and dedicated solution to help draw more attention to this condition and ensure treatment can be affordable and accessible, especially as we continue to battle the lifestyle changes caused by this pandemic. A combination of medication and recommended lifestyle changes will now be offered by Alpha Medical to help.
To learn more about Alpha Medical and its initiatives, please visit https://www.helloalpha.com/.
ABOUT ALPHA MEDICAL
From birth control to menopause, from urgent care to chronic disease, Alpha offers a patient-centric, whole person care platform built for her that covers all of her virtual care needs. Each patient gets a dedicated PCP when she signs up, and the same provider cares for all of her primary medical needs online to ensure continuation of care. Our system anticipates her needs through data-driven proactive screenings, and we are built for cost-effective triage, Rx management, therapy, and referrals. The offering is available at a demonstrably lower cost than other virtual solutions on the market, helping much needed populations with high deductible plans or no insurance. We are here to rebuild the patient-provider relationship, and at the core of the offering is a dedicated PCP trained in women's health. We are here to destigmatize her needs by reshaping women's health to include reproductive, primary and urgent care, and mental health. We are here to bring about a more accessible, equitable system to care for the whole person.
