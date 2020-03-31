BURLINGTON, Mass., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A risk assessment app currently in use in New York City to evaluate incoming patients for the COVID-19 virus is now available for widespread, free public use.
The app, developed by a leading cardiologist/internist and Alpha Software, allows the public to assess their inherent risk of getting the virus, whether their symptoms are actually from the virus or another cause, and if they need urgent care or ongoing follow-up with their physician. The app also speeds the triaging of patients in medical centers, offices and clinics, and allows rapid dissemination of changes in guidelines as more is learned about the behavior of the virus. By releasing the app to the public, the creators hope to help conserve critical healthcare resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alpha Software is providing the app free of-charge as a public service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Users can access the app for free at:
http://www.mycovid19risk.com
Alpha Software teamed with Warren J. Wexelman, M.D., a cardiologist/internist serving on the front lines of diagnosing and treating COVID-19 patients, to craft an app that could be used by doctors to quickly assess incoming patients during expected surges. After successful testing of the app by doctors in New York City, and at the suggestion of Dr. Wexelman, Alpha Software is now releasing the app as a free online tool for the public to use anonymously.
"The public wants fast answers and doctors require rapid methods to triage incoming patients," said Dr. Wexelman, physician at NYU Langone Medical Center, and author of the app. "Simultaneously, we're learning more about the virus every day, so risk factors and guidelines are constantly evolving. This app employs CDC guidelines, yet is built on a platform that can be updated immediately to reflect the latest guidelines."
A Simple, Guided Risk Assessment
The Alpha COVID-19 App is built to immediately reflect evolving knowledge and changing guidelines and protocols. It is ideal for anyone who is concerned about potential symptoms, exposure to sickened individuals, recent travel or underlying health conditions. All information and data remain strictly private and the respondent confidential.
To assess their risk of developing COVID-19, users simply click a link or add the link to their smartphone home screen, and answer questions about their past medical history, recent travel and contact with other people who are sick. They are asked to describe their symptoms, such as shortness of breath, coughing and fever. The app assesses each answer as it is entered and immediately employs up-to-the-minute scientific evidence to present the next relevant question. Once all data has been entered, the app uses current CDC guidelines to assess if the user has a low, medium or high risk of developing COVID-19 and if their present symptoms are symptoms of the virus. It will then suggest what the user's next important steps should be in his or her healthcare.**
The app is developed on Alpha Software's trusted rapid app development platform, Alpha Anywhere, which allows for immediate updating of the questions and scientific evidence to reflect front-line lessons and CDC guidelines. While all data is collected anonymously, high-level trends can be supplied to healthcare officials to determine insights or geographic hot spots.
"For over 30 years, Alpha Software has been providing a trusted and reliable platform for software developers and end users. I'm proud to be working so closely with them," said Dr. Wexelman.
"This is an unprecedented time for our country and the world, and Alpha Software is in a unique position to help," said Richard Rabins, CEO of Alpha Software. "We've combined the expertise of a globally-known, respected doctor, with the power of the fastest mobile and web app development and deployment platform in the industry to help the global community during this health crisis. Our hope is that the Alpha COVID-19 App helps conserve critical resources during surges."
For up-to-date guidelines and recommendations on COVID-19, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
About Alpha Software Corporation
Alpha Software Corporation, based in Massachusetts, produces award-winning software that speeds offline-capable, mobile and web app development and deployment for business and IT. The core technology includes Alpha Anywhere®, a front-end and back-end, low-code platform for web and specialized mobile development and deployment, and Alpha TransForm®, which turns complex paper forms and business processes into scalable, offline-capable mobile apps in just a few hours.
Alpha Software is a winner of the InfoWorld Technology of the Year award and consistently scores near-perfect reviews from customers on crowdsourced review sites like TrustPilot, Capterra, Gartner Peer Insights, G2Crowd, GetApp and Software Advice. Customers rate Alpha Software highly for its speed of development, flexibility, offline capability, rich feature set and ability to scale predictably. For more information, visit https://www.alphasoftware.com/ or follow us on Twitter.
Alpha Software is a registered trademark of Alpha Software Corporation. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.
**Important note: This Alpha COVID-19 App does not provide medical advice but is intended for information purposes only. It is not meant to be a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. It is not engaging in the practice of medicine, nor is it in any way meant to eliminate your doctor or other healthcare providers. Do not ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of the questions or results of the Alpha COVID-19 App. No matter what the questions are or the results of the App show, if you do not feel well, call your doctor or other health care provider immediately. If you think that that you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911. Always follow social distancing guidelines put forth by the health care community and governmental authorities.