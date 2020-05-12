CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental is offering COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting services to Massachusetts and New Hampshire. For 30 years, Alpine has been performing detailed environmental cleaning to remove toxic lead dust, mold spores, and asbestos fibers. This same level of meticulous cleaning using EPA-registered disinfectants, including a botanical option for sensitive environments, are key to minimizing risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Alpine is offering this service for:
- Office Buildings
- Senior Living Buildings
- Schools
- Hotels
- Restaurants
- Stores
- Homes
- and more
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create widespread and considerable challenges for individuals, communities, and businesses, Alpine's mission remains the same: provide peace of mind while creating safe, healthy environments for their clients. They are ready to perform your COVID-19 disinfecting while using the same personal protective equipment, skills, and techniques we have perfected in our environmentally sensitive mold, lead, and asbestos services. When clean really matters, Alpine is a proven entity.
Contact us for more information or to schedule a cleaning and disinfecting.
CONTACT:
Kristen Peik
978-250-2740
kpeik@alpine-environmental.com