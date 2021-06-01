TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is difficult to diagnose, as it may require ruling out other diseases, which may take months to years. ALS gradually prohibits muscle control and results in the loss of the capacity to speak, swallow, walk, move and breathe. There is a strong need for research, understanding and potential treatments in ALS. This webinar will focus on ALS biomarkers.
The first part of the webinar will provide an overview of ALS biomarkers, both fluid-based (blood, urine and cerebrospinal fluid) and non-fluid based (electrophysiology and PET/imaging). Specifically, the fluid-based ALS biomarkers and topics to be individually covered include genetic markers, cellular markers of neurodegeneration (markers of axon injury, neurofilaments), markers of inflammation and oxidative stress and exploratory miRNA markers.
In addition, the group will talk about the application of ALS biomarkers in drug development, addressing which are most useful and best translate in clinical research and in assessing a drug's effect on the disease.
The panel will touch on areas of struggle where there is lack of clarity and where researchers are not certain which biomarkers are the leads at this time. There are questions moving forward including where the gaps exist in terms of ALS biomarkers.
Finally, the panel will make specific and even controversial recommendations regarding ALS biomarkers in clinical trials. Areas to be addressed include which are must-haves in trials, which are most costly, and which are operator-dependent, as well as the ramifications in clinical research.
Register for this webinar to hear about why ALS research and biomarkers should be strongly considered in every trial moving forward.
Join Ignazio Di Giovanna, PhD, Vice-President, Europe, Atlantic Research Group; Toby Ferguson, MD, PhD, Vice-President, Head Neuromuscular Unit, Biogen; and Angela Genge, MD, Executive Director, Clinical Research Unit (CRU), Montreal Neurological Institute, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
