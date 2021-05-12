SYLACAUGA, Ala., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaPointe Health is hosting a "Stepping Up for Mental Health" event on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Bell Park in Sylacauga. The event offers fun activities for families and information about mental health services available through AltaPointe Health.
"The past year has been difficult for many families, with disruptions in school routines, separation from loved ones, interruptions in church and community activities, job losses, or maybe just anxiety about the pandemic," said Brandy Richardson, Associate Clinical Director for AltaPointe Health's Sylacauga Region. "We've all heard about increases in mental health concerns, substance and alcohol abuse, domestic violence, and other issues. We see this day as an opportunity for our community to come together, have a good time and also find out about resources for any challenges they continue to face."
Local children's author Decory Hale will read from "Ebenezer the Sneezer" and his other works, and the local country band "Bonfire" will perform. Other activities include face painting, cornhole, and food trucks from Hope's Shaved Ice, Odie's Deli, Old Smokey's Barbecue, and Sea Life.
Information will be available adult outpatient and substance abuse services; school-based and after-school services for children; an Alabama Apart Together crisis counseling service; and Accordia Health Family Medical Care in Rockford.
The event also promotes the Stepping Up Initiative, a national program designed to reduce the number of people who have mental illnesses showing up in jails and hospital emergency rooms. AltaPointe Health is collaborating with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Talladega County leaders on this initiative.
Participants in the May 15 event include SAFE, Sylacauga City School counselors, The Focus Program, Alabama Cooperative Extension Agency, East Alabama Commission on Aging, Cheaha Regional Headstart, Alabama Department of Public Health, Sylacauga Fire Department, Heritage South, NAMI, and Senior Behavioral Health Center at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Blue Bell Park is located at 436-498 North Norton Avenue in Sylacauga.
AltaPointe Health is Alabama's largest health & human services organization. We provide more than 1 million mental health, substance abuse, intellectual disability, and primary care services to adults and children. We operate two free-standing psychiatric hospitals, 25 mental & primary health outpatient offices, and 36 residential facilities. We are located in Mobile, Baldwin, and Washington counties in southwest AL and Clay, Coosa, Randolph, and Talladega counties in east-central AL.
Tuerk Schlesinger is the Chief Executive Officer.
Media Contact
April Douglas, AltaPointe Health, 251-544-4639, adouglas@altapointe.org
SOURCE AltaPointe Health