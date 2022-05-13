May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is estimated that 1 in 5 adults will experience a mental health crisis in their life. Behavioral Healthcare leaders say the pandemic has pushed the importance of good mental health to the forefront. To recognize Mental Health Awareness Month and share information on maintaining good mental health, AltaPointe Health is hosting three family-friendly events throughout Alabama.
SYLACAUGA, Ala., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaPointe Health is hosting a "Stepping Up for Mental Health" event on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Bell Park in Sylacauga. The event offers fun activities for families and information about mental health services available through AltaPointe Health.
"Life has been difficult for many families, with disruptions in school routines, separation from loved ones, interruptions in church and community activities, job losses, or maybe just anxiety about the pandemic," said Brandy Richardson, Associate Clinical Director for AltaPointe Health's Sylacauga Region. "We've all heard about increases in mental health concerns, substance and alcohol abuse, domestic violence, and other issues. We see this day as an opportunity for our community to come together, have a good time and also find out about resources for any challenges they continue to face."
An obstacle course, horseback riding, craft tables and popcorn will be available for the kids. DJ Kenny Ray Funderburg will provide fun music, and there will be a performance by the Dancing Stars. There will also be drawings for free door prizes.
Information will be available adult outpatient and substance abuse services; school-based and after-school services for children; and Accordia Health Family Medical Care in Rockford.
The event also promotes the Stepping Up Initiative, a national program designed to reduce the number of people who have mental illnesses showing up in jails and hospital emergency rooms. AltaPointe Health is collaborating with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Talladega County leaders on this initiative.
Participants in the May 21 event include SAFE, Sylacauga City School counselors, The Focus Program, Alabama Cooperative Extension Agency, East Alabama Commission on Aging, Cheaha Regional Headstart, Alabama Department of Public Health, Sylacauga Fire Department, Heritage South, NAMI, and Senior Behavioral Health Center at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Blue Bell Park is located at 436-498 North Norton Avenue in Sylacauga.
CHATOM EVENT
AltaPointe Health's Washington County team is hosting a "Washington County Walk-A-Thon" event on Saturday, May 7th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City of Chatom Park, 104 Mitchell Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518.
MOBILE EVENT
AltaPointe Health's Mobile Bay team is hosting a "Zumbathon" event on Thursday, May 26th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL 36609.
ABOUT ALTAPOINTE
AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe has two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, a 24-hour behavioral health crisis center, and 23 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Its team of physicians serve as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry. AltaPointe serves Mobile, Baldwin, and Washington counties in southwest AL and Clay, Coosa, Randolph, and Talladega counties in east-central AL. Tuerk Schlesinger is the Chief Executive Officer.
Media Contact
April Douglas, Director of Public Relations, AltaPointe Health, 251-544-4639, adouglas@altapointe.org
SOURCE AltaPointe Health