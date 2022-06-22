New data released by the CDC in May 2022 showed a surge in overdose deaths involving fentanyl and methamphetamine. AltaPointe Health's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Luke Engeriser explains that both drugs are on the rise along the Gulf Coast and why they are such a danger to our community.
MOBILE, Ala., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May 2022 showed a surge in overdose deaths involving fentanyl and methamphetamine. Overall, the nation saw a 15% increase in deaths from overdoses in 2021.
A growing share of deaths continue to come from overdoses involving fentanyl, a class of potent synthetic opioids that are often mixed with other drugs, as well as methamphetamine, a synthetic stimulant. And many of the deaths appeared to be the result of combining the two.
AltaPointe Health's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Luke Engeriser says both fentanyl and methamphetamines are on the rise along the Gulf Coast.
DISGUISED DRUGS
"We have seen a large increase in the number of people presenting for services who are positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl. The scary thing is that this also includes a lot of people who did not knowingly use either substance," said Engeriser.
Engeriser explained that more and more frequently, street drugs are not really what they seem to be, but are actually methamphetamine or fentanyl in disguise.
"The DEA is finding that many drugs on the street that are shaped like tablets of popular opioids, like Lortab or Roxicet, are actually fentanyl pressed into the shape of those other drugs," added Engeriser. "In May, three Ohio State University students overdosed on fake Adderall pills, and two of them died."
Many street drugs are also being laced with methamphetamine or are actually methamphetamine disguised as something else like MDMA/ecstasy.
EASILY ACCESSIBLE & EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE
At AltaPointe Health, Dr. Engeriser says patients with methamphetamine addiction come from all social classes, ethnicities, genders, and ages.
"It is unfortunately very widely available in our community and is very inexpensive, costing less on the street than marijuana. It is such an addictive substance that anyone is potentially vulnerable to getting addicted to it," explained Engeriser.
Methamphetamines are particularly addictive because they have a powerful affect on the reward center in the brain. Dr. Engeriser said even occasional use can disrupt the functioning of the brain so much that the person begins to crave the drug just to feel normal again.
HELP IS AVAILABLE
AltaPointe Health provides a number of substance use treatment outpatient programs, including a methadone and buprenorphine program. Anyone who is looking for help or more information can call AltaPointe's access to care team at (251) 450-2211.
AltaPointe's new Behavioral Health Crisis Center, located at 2401 Gordon Smith Drive in Mobile, can also help people who are trying to quit using alcohol, opioids, and methamphetamine with their withdrawal symptoms.
"Withdrawal from some of these substances like alcohol or benzodiazepines can be medically dangerous, and it is important to have medical monitoring and treatment for withdrawal rather than just quitting cold turkey," said Engeriser.
After withdrawal is resolved, the Crisis Center can link individuals to community and inpatient treatment, based on need, upon discharge.
