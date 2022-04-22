During the AltaPointe Health hiring event, recruiters will be on-site conducting interviews for all positions, especially nurses. Recruiting staff say participants could walk away with a job. AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare. It delivers more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama.
MOBILE, Ala., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Increasing access to primary and behavioral health care has greater importance during the pandemic. AltaPointe Health expanded access to care in 2021 by opening new clinics – and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down in 2022. To fill the need for access to healthcare AltaPointe's Human Resources launched a targeted campaign to attract, hire and retain a staff of highly qualified nurses across its continuum.
"COVID required our recruiting team to think outside of the box to fill open positions," said Katie Miller, AltaPointe Health Human Resources recruiting manager. "Identifying candidates and hiring staff amidst ever-changing COVID mandates challenged us to be creative in our recruiting efforts."
Drive-thru job fairs, virtual interviews and conferences, and Facebook Live became staples of the recruiting process. In-person events are slowly making a comeback. Thursday, April 28, AltaPointe plans to hold a hiring event at its headquarters at 5741 Southland Drive in Mobile, AL 36693. Participants could walk away with a job! Recruiters will be on-site conducting interviews for all positions, especially nurses.
As demonstrated and witnessed day in and out of the pandemic, working in healthcare allows individuals the opportunity to improve health outcomes and change lives. Recruiters say the statement holds for AltaPointe Health in addition to other benefits.
"We are an approved site for loan repayment options via the National Health Services Corps (NHSC), also known as the Nurse Corps," said Miller. "Plus, the areas we have the greatest need for nurses staff offer an 8 – 5 schedule with paid holidays, no weekends, and paid time off."
Miller adds specific clinics under the AltaPointe umbrella are searching for candidates with lab experience, while other AltaPointe clinics are interested in new nurses starting their careers. For more information on open positions, please visit altapointe.org/careers.
AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. Now focusing on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with five clinic sites. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults and 22 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics.
April Douglas, AltaPointe Health, 251-544-4639, adouglas@altapointe.org
