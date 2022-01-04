MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaPointe Health is an integrated, whole health care company caring for patients' physical and mental health needs. The healthcare leader, anchored in Mobile, AL, is holding hiring events every Thursday in January. Participants could walk away with a job. AltaPointe recruiters will be on-site conducting interviews for all types of positions; no experience is necessary.
Open positions include direct care workers, case managers, nurses, medical assistants, therapists, clinical and administrative roles, to name a few.
AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. Now focusing on the patient's whole health, it operates five Federally Qualified Health Centers.
Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, 20 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics, and BayView Professional Associates, its private practice arm serving southwest Alabama. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization. It serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry.
The hiring events will occur every Thursday in January from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 5741 Southland Drive in Mobile, AL 36693.
AltaPointe has 300 openings. It offers flexible schedules, a competitive benefits package, and sign-on bonuses for some positions. To review openings and apply online visit altapointe.org.
