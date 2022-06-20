In this free webinar, learn more about the alternative approaches to functional and phenotypic assays using multiparameter flow cytometry. The featured speaker will discuss the flow cytometry application and considerations for: Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) assays; Polyamine transport (PAT) assays; Functional anti-drug antibody (ADA) assays; and Extracellular vesicle (EV) assays.
TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The applications of multiparameter flow cytometry are rapidly expanding due to the versatility of this technology and the depth of data that can be generated from a single sample. Continual improvement of this technology as well as the broadening of our understanding of human biology has led to flow cytometry becoming a widely used technique. As flow cytometry has become more accessible, this technology has been used for a broader scope of applications than the traditional uses. These alternative applications require additional analytical considerations and optimizations at an assay-specific level.
Join this webinar to learn more about the alternative approaches to functional and phenotypic assays using multiparameter flow cytometry.
Join Natalie Strickland, Principal Scientist, Synexa Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Alternative Approaches to Functional and Phenotypic Assays Using Multiparameter Flow Cytometry.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks