WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altoida, Inc., the world's leading Precision Neurology company, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. These changes come at a time when the company is making rapid scientific advancements and expanding its global commercial presence.
"Through 2021, our company has emerged as a global pioneer in Precision Neurology," said Travis Bond, CEO of Altoida. "This year catalyzed a fundamental shift in how we think about our company's foundational science, technology, and unprecedented opportunity to better the lives of those we serve. I am proud to lead our company in creating the new gold standard in brain health, and excited to launch our updated brand to support that ambition."
The new logo is designed to reflect Altoida's commitment to accurate and democratized data, and focus on creating trusted and approachable products for enterprise and consumers alike. The updated color palette is inviting and uplifting, while being functional and accessible for aging communities that Altoida and their products support. The green in the updated color palette gives a nod to the original green used in the company's legacy brand, paying homage to the company's decades-strong scientific roots.
"This significant change to our brand enables us to better communicate who we are and what we are bringing to market for those we serve,'' said Henry Peck, Director of Global Marketing at Altoida. "Our new identity demonstrates our commitment to innovating in Precision Neurology, adapting to the needs of our global customers, and operating with data as our guide — pillars that we use not just to describe the products that we create, but the core values of our company as well."
The rebranding comes on the heels of multiple major news stories for Altoida. In July 2021, the company won Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for development of their industry-first diagnostic to help predict if an individual aged 55+ with Mild Cognitive Impairment will or will not convert to Alzheimer's disease. The company also recently secured funding and a partnership with Eisai Innovation, Inc., a strategic investment subsidiary of Eisai, Inc., to further accelerate their research in predictive diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer's and other dementias.
Altoida, Inc is creating a new gold standard in brain health with Precision Neurology. Our innovative approach combines novel digital biomarkers (dBM) with immersive augmented reality (AR) and powerful artificial intelligence (AI). The result is our validated device and platform built on more than twenty years of cutting-edge scientific research. Our products are backed by peer-reviewed publications and multinational clinical trials, and are built by our expert team of scientists, clinicians and engineers. Altoida, Inc. is funded by M-Ventures, Eisai Innovation, Hikma Ventures, GreySky Venture Partners, FYRFLY, Alpana Ventures and VI Partners. For more on Altoida, please visit http://www.altoida.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
