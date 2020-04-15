SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoros, a professional IT consultancy assisting Global 2000 organizations, announced the launch of Fever Screener today to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the solution identifies individuals with high body temperature—a major symptom of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Technology's response to the pandemic
According to WHO, 87.9% of those infected with COVID-19 experience fever. As healthcare organizations across the world fight to control the outbreak, many public and private institutions are enacting preventive measures to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. In this situation, mass monitoring of body temperature becomes crucial.
While thermal cameras existed before, they often lack tools neither for mass screening, nor for alerting, reporting, or storing the collected information. Besides, people wearing masks or other accessories make the process even harder. Alternatively, the new system from Altoros is a combination of a dual thermal camera with inbuilt AI algorithms that smartly recognize human faces—even covered with masks, glasses, headwear, etc.
"While healthcare workers are putting their lives at risk to treat and save patients, we can also do our part in minimizing the spread of the infection," said Renat Khasanshyn, CEO at Altoros. "With Fever Screener, we help to ensure that preventive measures are made properly, reducing the burden on the medical staff."
How Fever Screener works
The solution is capable of scanning up to 30 individuals simultaneously at a 3-meter distance with accuracy of ±0.3°С (±0.6°F). The system supports recurrent temperature monitoring—i.e., diagnosing a potentially infected individual at specified time intervals.
Should a person with high temperature be identified, notifications—with attached photos, readings, and geolocation—are sent to specified recipients. If needed, custom triggers can be added, providing daily, weekly, and monthly reports across multiple parameters.
Fever Screener is a fully automatic enterprise-grade solution enabling organizations to set up temperature scanning checkpoints. The major components include:
- a dual thermal / video camera
- an AI module for temperature analysis
- a customizable alerting / reporting system
- a processing box with cloud data storage
- web-based user management UI
"Fever Screener is perfect for keeping essential industries (such as healthcare, retail, food, finance, and transportation) open and running, while ensuring proper safety," added Renat Khasanshyn.
What's more?
In addition to thermal scanning, Altoros is working on enabling the system to detect other coronavirus symptoms, such as coughing, by analyzing the sound from sensors.
About Altoros
Altoros is a 300+ people strong consultancy that helps Global 2000 organizations with a methodology, training, technology building blocks, and end-to-end solution development. The company turns cloud-native app development, customer analytics, blockchain, and AI into products with a sustainable competitive advantage. For more, visit www.altoros.com or follow @altoros.
