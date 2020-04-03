WASHINGTON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Association President Patrice A. Harris, M.D., M.A., will deliver a live national address on Tuesday, April 7, about the essential need for relying on science and data to protect public health, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The speech, delivered via livestream as part of the National Press Club's Virtual Newsmaker series, will center on the need for evidence-based solutions and policies to build societal trust and a common understanding.

This 1-hour program will stream live at 11:00 a.m. ET, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge.  Dr. Harris's speech will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with National Press Club President Michael Freedman. Viewers are invited to submit their questions for Dr. Harris during the livestream. Our moderator will ask as many questions as time permits. 

WHO:

American Medical Association President Patrice A. Harris, M.D., M.A.;


National Press Club President Michael Freedman



WHAT: 

NPC Virtual Newsmaker: "COVID-19: The Importance of Science in an Era of Distrust and Disinformation"



WHEN: 

Tuesday, April 7, 11 a.m. ET



LIVESTREAM LINK: 

https://www.press.org/events/headliners/npc-virtual-newsmaker-ama-president-patrice-harris-md 



MEDIA CONTACT: 

Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org,
(202) 662-7561 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.