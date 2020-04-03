WASHINGTON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Association President Patrice A. Harris, M.D., M.A., will deliver a live national address on Tuesday, April 7, about the essential need for relying on science and data to protect public health, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The speech, delivered via livestream as part of the National Press Club's Virtual Newsmaker series, will center on the need for evidence-based solutions and policies to build societal trust and a common understanding.
This 1-hour program will stream live at 11:00 a.m. ET, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Dr. Harris's speech will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with National Press Club President Michael Freedman. Viewers are invited to submit their questions for Dr. Harris during the livestream. Our moderator will ask as many questions as time permits.
WHO:
American Medical Association President Patrice A. Harris, M.D., M.A.;
National Press Club President Michael Freedman
WHAT:
NPC Virtual Newsmaker: "COVID-19: The Importance of Science in an Era of Distrust and Disinformation"
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 7, 11 a.m. ET
LIVESTREAM LINK:
https://www.press.org/events/headliners/npc-virtual-newsmaker-ama-president-patrice-harris-md
MEDIA CONTACT:
Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org,