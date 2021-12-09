IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amare Global, the category leader in all-natural mental wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Hunter as Vice President of Legal and Compliance. Hunter is joining Amare with nearly three decades of legal and compliance experience. Her most recent role was Vice President of Compliance at a Top 10 Global direct-selling company. Hunter's role at Amare will be to lead legal, regulatory & corporate affairs, and provide strategic counsel to the company's executive team and distributors. Her appointment to the Amare executive team marks the fourth executive added in the past six months as the company plans for growth.
"We are grateful to add a leader of Julie's caliber and experience to our executive team," said Amare Chief Executive Officer Jared Turner. "I've worked alongside her for many years. Her character, expertise, and leadership will be an invaluable asset to Amare as we grow both domestically and internationally."
Amare Chief Financial Officer, Kent Wood, added "We are excited to have Julie lead these departments supporting our March to a Million Homes campaign. Bringing more than 25 years of legal, compliance, government relations and executive experience, she is the perfect fit with our team in preparation for rapid international growth. Her expertise will enhance the magnitude of our global success."
Amare, currently distributed in the United States and Mexico, is poised for rapid domestic growth and expansion into new international markets. Amare's scientific product formulations leverage discoveries that showcase the gut microbiome as the body's "second brain." The company features twenty-four all-natural products that support mental fitness, confidence, stress resilience, weight wellness, and gut health. In addition, Amare empowers financial wellness through its entrepreneurial business opportunity in the $121 Billion global market of mental wellness.
About Julie Hunter
Julie Hunter has nearly three decades of experience working with various legal and compliance teams. She has assisted government and corporate entities in developing global programs that empower the public, employees, customers, and vendors to advocate for best practices to follow the laws, regulations, standards, and ethics. She developed compliance teams, assisted in writing a compliance program that was notated by the government as a gold standard, and implemented each compliance program keeping in mind the audience and effectiveness of each program.
Julie previously served as adjunct faculty at a local college and has brought her expertise to multiple DSN100 direct-selling companies and large CPG brands. Julie served and supported legal departments in a variety of capacities that include, assisting with global entity establishments, global compliance programs, trademark portfolio management, transactional reviews, legal operation processes, conflict resolution, and litigation.
About Amare Global
Amare Global® (amare.com) was founded in 2016 as The Mental Wellness Company®. Its name, Amare, means "to love" in Latin. The company proudly proclaims its #1 core value is Love, and its mission is to create more love in the world. Amare is the category leader in the $121 billion market of mental wellness. Privately held and funded, it is one of the fastest-growing natural health products and direct selling companies. In addition, Amare empowers financial wellness through its entrepreneurial business opportunity. Its patented and award-winning product formulations leverage the emerging science of the gut microbiome, the body's "second brain."
