IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning September 16th, 2021, for every first order from new customers and partners, Amare will automatically round up the total of each order to the nearest dollar as a donation to The Children's Center Utah. This is at no additional cost to the new customer or partner. The difference for the rounded-up amount will be paid out on behalf of Amare. Additionally, Amare's existing customers and partners will also have the capability to round up their orders as a donation to support The Children Center Utah's mission to enhance the emotional well-being of children and families.
"We are very passionate about the mental wellness of children. They are the future, and we must do our part as The Mental Wellness Company to invest in the next generation," said Amare Global Founder & Chairman Hiep Tran. "We have launched our Round Up for Love program so that our community can partner with us to support this initiative as well. I believe we can make a massive difference in the mental wellness of children together."
"I can't think of a better reason to raise money than in support of children's emotional well-being," said Jared Turner, CEO of Amare Global and The Children's Center Utah's board member. "This year we wanted to reach further and elevate what it means to share the love by creating this new giving program and we are thrilled to be partnering with The Children's Center Utah."
The Children's Center Utah offers clinical services such as assessment and evaluations, child and family therapy, and therapeutic preschool; as well as infant/early childhood mental health (IECMH) consultations and webinars for childcare professionals. Money donated through the Round Up For Love program will help ensure all children and families who need the center's comprehensive mental health services can access them, regardless of their ability to pay.
"Our teams share a core value and that value is LOVE," said Rebecca Dutson, president and CEO of The Children's Center Utah. "These resources will support our team in providing best-in-class, trauma-informed, and evidence-based mental health services to children and families as well as training early childhood providers throughout the state. We look forward to a wonderful partnership with the Amare team to help us change the lives of the children and families we work with and to share our love for their well-being."
About The Children's Center
Established in 1962, The Children's Center Utah is the only organization in Utah exclusively offering trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment for very young children ages birth through six and their families. The Children's Center Utah's mission is to provide comprehensive mental health care to enhance the emotional well-being of infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families. As the regional experts in children's mental health, The Children's Center Utah offers individual and family therapy for mental and behavioral health challenges faced by young children, as well as treatment for trauma exposure. For more information, visit childrenscenterutah.org.
About Amare Global
Amare Global® (amare.com) was founded in 2016 as The Mental Wellness Company®. Its name, Amare, means "to love" in Latin. The company proudly proclaims its #1 core value is Love, and its mission is to create more love in the world. Amare is the category leader in the $121 billion market of mental wellness. Privately held and funded, it is one of the fastest-growing natural health products and direct selling companies. In addition, Amare empowers financial wellness through its entrepreneurial business opportunity. Its patented and award-winning product formulations leverage the emerging science of the gut microbiome, the body's "second brain." For more info, visit http://www.amare.com
